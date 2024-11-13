‘Let me show you how to exploit podcasts’ (KOR)

Donald Trump had a landslide victory in the U.S. presidential election last week. He must have been one of the busiest people in the world. Trump toured the vast country and appealed to the voters to “Make America Great Again.”Interestingly, he spent a considerable amount of time appearing on podcasts at the end of the campaign when every minute counted. Trump appeared on podcasts 14 times since June and eight times just in October shortly before the election. It ended up being a winning strategy.On Oct. 25, just 11 days before the election, Trump left the campaign trail and flew to Austin, Texas, to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience. The three-hour interview was immediately played more than 38 million times. It broke the record of the most played podcast of the decade. The record even surprised host Joe Rogan, who has more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube and Spotify.During the unedited interview, Trump talked to the host about a variety of topics — including Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the 2020 presidential election he refused to concede, tariffs and immigration issues, mixed martial arts, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and UFOs — in a comfortable and friendly mood. Of course, he used some expletives here and there.Trump was connecting with the main audience of the podcast, young male voters. When talking to Rogan about mixed martial arts, which he was an expert at, Trump unexpectedly listened to him and complimented his achievements. Trump unexpectedly showed a rare side of himself on the podcast.In the interview, Trump said that he didn’t know much about the world of podcasts, but his 18-year-old son Barron persuaded him to appear on such shows. Trump even promoted the image of a caring father who listens to his son. It was later revealed that Trump’s interactions with influencers during the campaign was also inspired by Barron.Of course, he is considered to have chosen a podcast — which is relatively free and friendly — to avoid the uncomfortable situations of conventional networks and cable news channels fact-checking and pointing out his errors. The 78-year-old Republican candidate’s old age was one of the controversies of the election. Now we should admit that his “open” attitude toward podcasts reflects his ability to read the public psychology and sense the changing media environment.지난주 미국 전역을 뜨겁게 달군 대선에서 압승을 거머쥔 도널드 트럼프는 명실상부 세계에서 가장 바쁜 사람 중 하나였다. 광활한 미 대륙을 돌면서 유권자들을 향해 특유의 스타일로 지지를 호소하며 "미국을 다시 위대하게 만들자(Make America Great Again)"고 외쳤다. 하지만 특이하게도 분초를 아껴 쓸 선거운동 막바지에 트럼프는 상당 시간을 팟캐스트 출연에 할애했다. 한국에서는 이미 생소해져 버린 팟캐스트 방송에 6월부터 총 14번, 그것도 선거가 임박한 10월에만 8번이나 출연했다. 결론적으로 말하자면 그것은 대선 승리에 적중한 전략이었다.투표를 11일 앞둔 10월 25일. 트럼프는 유세현장을 잠시 떠나 팟캐스트 ‘조 로건 익스피리언스(The Joe Rogan Experience)’에 출연하기 위해 텍사스 주 오스틴으로 날아갔다. 3시간 분량으로 녹화된 그 날 인터뷰는 순식간에 3800만번 넘게 재생됐다. 이는 지난 10년 동안의 팟캐스트 최다 시청기록을 경신한 수치였다. 3000만 명 넘는 유튜브 및 스포티파이 구독자 수를 자랑하는 진행자 조 로건으로서도 놀라운 기록이었다.편집없이 이어진 인터뷰에서 트럼프는 진행자 로건과 대화하며 카말라 해리스 민주당 대선 후보, 자신이 불복한 2020년 대선, 관세 및 이민자 문제, 이종격투기, 테슬라 최고경영자 일론 머스크, UFO 등 여러 다양한 주제를 편안하고 화기애애한 분위기 속에서 이끌어 나갔다. 물론 비속어도 섞어가며 말이다. 해당 팟캐스트의 주 청취자인 젊은 남성 유권자들과 공감대를 이루는 대목이었다. 특히 로건의 전문 분야인 이종격투기 주제를 다룰 때는 평소의 트럼프와는 달리 진행자의 말을 경청하며 로건의 업적을 치하하기도 했다. 트럼프로서는 보기 드문 모습을 보여주었다는 평가다.인터뷰에서 트럼프는 자신이 팟캐스트 세계에 대해 아는 것이 없었는데 18살인 막내 아들 배런이 출연을 설득했다고 소개했다. 아들 말을 잘 듣는 자상한 아버지상까지 내세운 셈인데 이번 선거 과정에서 트럼프가 만난 유명 인플루언서들과의 소통 모습도 같은 배경에서 이루어졌다는 후문이다.물론 기존 공중파와 케이블 방송이 자신의 발언을 팩트 체크하고 오류를 지적하는 불편한 상황을 회피하려고 상대적으로 자유롭고 우호적인 팟캐스트에 집중했다는 지적도 있다. 하지만 이번 선거에서 또 하나의 쟁점이었던 ‘고령’ 78세 보수 공화당 후보가 ‘열린’ 자세를 보여준 데는 트럼프 특유의 대중 심리를 간파하는 능력과 변화하는 미디어 환경에 대한 이해 및 감각이 작동했다고 인정할 수밖에 없는 것 아닐까.