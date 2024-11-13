Stop the procrastination on the special chip bill (KOR)

The governing People Power Party (PPP) is motioning a bill aimed at providing incentives to chipmakers from the investment stage and flexing working hours for research and development (R&D) staff in the chip field. The PPP hopes to pass a bipartisan bill by the end of this month to replace the Korean version of the CHIPS Act, which went down the drain after failing to materialize before the end of the last legislative term in May.The new PPP-packaged special bill includes a provision which mandates the R&D workforce to be exempted from the universal 52-hour statutory workweek upon an agreement between the labor and management, as defined by the presidential decree. The chip industry has been complaining that R&D activities are constrained by the rigidity in working hours.The U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act contains the so-called white collar exemption which recognizes that employees with higher paying jobs and duties have less need for statutory wage and hour protections. Weekend and overtime work is frequent for advanced chipmakers like Nvidia and TSMC due to the surging AI-driven demand. Japan also excludes professional workers with high salaries from labor standards. Korean researchers and engineers cannot stay ahead or keep up with their competitors in other countries if they must keep to the strict working hours.The exemption clause needs to expand to other industries following the chip sector. Given the concerns on how working overtime affects health, compensating guidelines also should be specified.The new chip bill stipulates the provision of upfront subsidies by local governments to the chipmakers they host — just as U.S. and Japanese local governments provide. So far, our local governments offered indirect incentives such as tax cuts on their investments. But the direct subsidy for large companies can provoke a protest against favoritism toward rich chipmakers. In that case, the subsidy can be used to support materials, parts and equipment makers in the field.Microchips are essential to drive the AI era. Their performance not only affects the makers but also their hosting countries in the battle for tech supremacy. Korean chipmakers need support amid expectations for heightened trade protectionism during Donald Trump’s second presidency.Companies should be armed with not just competitiveness but also agility and flexibility. The overload of regulations only helps chain our companies. We cannot expect them to perform their best when they get less help from the government and are hamstrung by droves of regulations.Some members in the majority Democratic Party (DP) also think that such a special act is needed now. Chip development is a race against time. The DP must join the review and legislation of the new bill.어제 여당이 정부와 협의를 거쳐 반도체 특별법안을 당론으로 발의했다. 이달 28일까지 합의 처리를 목표로 한다. 지난 21대 국회에서 반도체 산업을 지원하는 ‘K칩스법’ 등이 논의되다가 임기 종료로 폐기된 것을 고려하면 뒤늦은 감이 있다.여당의 특별법안엔 반도체 연구·개발(R&D) 인력을 주 52시간 대상에서 제외하는 조항이 들어갔다. 대통령령으로 정한 기준에 따라 당사자 간 서면 합의를 전제로 하고 있다. 이미 업계에선 “경직된 주 52시간 규제로 R&D 성과를 올리기 어렵다”는 걱정이 오래전에 나왔다.미국의 경우 특정 직종이나 일정 급여 이상을 받는 사람에 대해서는 ‘화이트칼라 면제’ 조항을 통해 근로시간 규제의 예외를 두고 있다. 세계적인 인공지능(AI) 반도체 기업인 미국 엔비디아는 종종 주말은 물론이고 평일 새벽까지 강도 높은 근무가 이어진다고 한다. 대만의 TSMC도 다르지 않다. 일본 역시 고소득 전문직은 노동시간 규제에서 제외하는 제도를 갖고 있다. 경쟁국 기업이 밤을 새우며 연구하는데, 우리 기업 연구실의 불이 꺼진다면 미래는 명약관화하다. 지금 앞선 기술의 초격차도 유지할 수 없다.주 52시간 근로 예외 문제는 반도체 분야를 시작으로 다른 산업으로 확대할 필요도 있다. 물론 노동계에선 “야근만 증가할 뿐 임금이 늘어나지 않으며 근로자의 건강권 침해될 수 있다”고 우려한다. 이를 불식할 수 있는 성과 보상 방안 등 대책도 필요하다.특별법안엔 보조금 지급 규정도 포함됐다. 지금까지는 반도체 기업이 투자하면 금액 일부를 세금에서 깎아주는 간접지원 방식이었는데, 이번에는 미국·일본처럼 정부나 지방자치단체가 기업에 직접 보조금을 지급할 수 있는 근거 규정을 마련했다. 반도체 대기업에 대규모 보조금을 지급하는 것은 논쟁의 소지가 있다. 일단 근거 규정을 두고 소재·부품·장비 기업을 육성하는 데 활용해 볼 수는 있을 것이다.반도체는 AI 시대를 이끄는 핵심 전략 산업이다. 이젠 개별 기업의 문제가 아니라 국가 간의 경쟁 시대가 펼쳐졌다. 게다가 도널드 트럼프 전 미국 대통령의 재선으로 보호무역주의가 한층 강화될 것으로 예상되는 등 불확실성도 커졌다. 이 시대를 헤쳐가려면 경쟁력을 갖추는 것뿐만 아니라 기민함과 유연함이 필요하다. 과도한 규제는 한국 기업의 손발에 족쇄를 채우는 것과 다름없다. 경쟁국만큼 지원하지도 않으면서, 각종 규제로 묶어두고, 열심히 뛰라고 요구할 수는 없는 일이다.더불어민주당도 일부 의원들이 반도체 특별법안을 발의하는 등 필요성은 공감하고 있다. 반도체 기술 개발은 분초를 다투는 분야다. 민주당도 대승적 차원에서 특별법안 심의와 신속한 처리에 적극 나서주길 바란다.