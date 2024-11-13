NewJeans, ILLIT and more celebrities send supportive messages for students taking CSAT

Korean celebrities, including members of NewJeans and ILLIT, uploaded videos cheering for students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday.The CSAT, also known as, is Korea’s standardized high school test that determines what colleges students can apply to.NewJeans shared a supportive message on its official YouTube channel on Wednesday."To our test-taking Bunnies [the group’s fandom] who have worked harder than anyone else, you've really done a great job,” the members said in the video.“Even though it may be nerve-wracking and tense, we hope you can stay focused until the end and finish well, as you’ve worked so hard until now."The NewJeans members also reminded students to dress warmly and bring essential exam materials, like their test admission ticket and ID, emphasizing, "Make sure to double-check all the important items before you go."Several other HYBE artists also uploaded messages of support for students taking the exam on Thursday.Girl group ILLIT posted a video on its official social media channel on Wednesday, encouraging students to "calmly show everything you've prepared.""We hear it’s always cold on test day, so make sure to dress warmly and bring items to stay comfortable," the members said. "Health is the most important thing. On the morning of the test, have a hearty breakfast, and don’t forget any necessary items."Pledis Entertainment groups, Seventeen and fromis_9, also shared messages of encouragement for the test-takers through videos posted on the agency’s social media accounts."It must be nerve-wracking, but we hope you’ll achieve the results you want after all the time you spent preparing," Seventeen members said."This is the day when your hard work and passion will bear fruit," said the fromis_9 members. "Everyone who’s come this far is already amazing. Take a deep breath, and give it your all."The boy band Enhypen also offered warm encouragement to students taking the suneung on the eve of the exam."To our Engene [the band’s fandom] taking the exam, you’ve worked so hard to make it this far on this long journey,” the members said in the band’s YouTube video on Wednesday.“We truly respect and are so proud of all of you who didn’t give up and made it to today, despite all the challenges, sweat and tiring moments throughout your preparation."Tomorrow X Together also sent a supportive video message to students taking the exam."To all the test-takers who have put in their best efforts leading up to this day, you’ve done an amazing job," the members said. "If you go in with confidence and a calm mind, you can achieve the good results you’re hoping for."Artists from IST Entertainment, including Apink’s Jung Eun-ji and The Boyz, also uploaded their own videos encouraging students."Even if you’re nervous, gather a bit more strength, focus and work through it,” Jung said."We hope you achieve the best results in your best condition, reflecting all your hard work. We’ll be cheering you on so you can achieve the results you want,” The Boyz members added.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]