NewJeans sends certified document to ADOR demanding corrective action

Girl group NewJeans sent a certified document to its agency ADOR stating that the group members will terminate their exclusive contract if their demands for corrective action are not met, according to local media on Wednesday.The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR has intensified since the group and Min Hee-jin called for the former agency CEO's reinstatement.“Within 14 days of receiving this document, address all the major violations of the exclusive contract that we have outlined,” stated a demand in the document.All five members signed the last page of the document under their real names: Kim Min-ji, Hanni Pham, Danielle Marsh, Kang Hye-rin and Lee Hye-in.Further information regarding the specific demands from the members have not yet been disclosed.However, in the document, NewJeans called attention to HYBE’s music industry report, which was disclosed in the National Assembly inspection, criticizing a comment included in the report saying that HYBE could "simply move on and restrategize after abandoning NewJeans.”The NewJeans members urged ADOR to take all necessary action as their management company.At a National Assembly audit on Oct. 24, Rep. Min Hyung-bae of the Democratic Party revealed an internal HYBE document titled "Weekly Music Industry Report," which included derogatory comments about NewJeans and other K-pop idols.“If ADOR does not accept the corrective demands, we will terminate the exclusive contract," the document further reads.ADOR informed local media on Wednesday evening that it had not yet received such a document and therefore had no comment.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]