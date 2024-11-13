 NewJeans sends certified document to ADOR demanding corrective action
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NewJeans sends certified document to ADOR demanding corrective action

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 19:17
Girl group NewJeans [NEWS1]

Girl group NewJeans [NEWS1]

 
Girl group NewJeans sent a certified document to its agency ADOR stating that the group members will terminate their exclusive contract if their demands for corrective action are not met, according to local media on Wednesday.
 
The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR has intensified since the group and Min Hee-jin called for the former agency CEO's reinstatement.
 
“Within 14 days of receiving this document, address all the major violations of the exclusive contract that we have outlined,” stated a demand in the document.  
 

Related Article

 
All five members signed the last page of the document under their real names: Kim Min-ji, Hanni Pham, Danielle Marsh, Kang Hye-rin and Lee Hye-in.
 
Further information regarding the specific demands from the members have not yet been disclosed.
 
However, in the document, NewJeans called attention to HYBE’s music industry report, which was disclosed in the National Assembly inspection, criticizing a comment included in the report saying that HYBE could "simply move on and restrategize after abandoning NewJeans.”  
 
The NewJeans members urged ADOR to take all necessary action as their management company.
 
At a National Assembly audit on Oct. 24, Rep. Min Hyung-bae of the Democratic Party revealed an internal HYBE document titled "Weekly Music Industry Report," which included derogatory comments about NewJeans and other K-pop idols.
 
“If ADOR does not accept the corrective demands, we will terminate the exclusive contract," the document further reads.
 
ADOR informed local media on Wednesday evening that it had not yet received such a document and therefore had no comment.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags NewJeans

More in K-pop

NewJeans sends certified document to ADOR demanding corrective action

'SBS Gayo Daejeon' to be held at Inspire Arena on Christmas Day

NewJeans, ILLIT and more celebrities send supportive messages for students taking CSAT

Rapper Nafla to resume military duty after end of draft evasion trial

Taemin to take 'Ephemeral Gaze' tour to North America in February

Related Stories

Girl group NewJeans to open pop-up stores with dessert brand Nudake

NewJeans’ 'Super Shy' boldly strides into Pitchfork’s top 100 songs of the 2020s so far

Cover of 'Aoi Sangoshou' by NewJeans' Hanni sends track up charts

NewJeans will cover inaugural 'Billboard Artist' magazine

Gwangju NewJeans anniversary event canceled due to copyright complaints
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)