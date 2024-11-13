 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' to be held at Inspire Arena on Christmas Day
Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 17:04
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band NCT Dream [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

The annual “SBS Gayo Daejeon” is set to take place on Christmas Day at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
 
SBS announced the first batch of acts on its lineup on Wednesday, naming NCT Dream, Stray Kids, ITZY, Tomorrow X Together, IVE, NewJeans, ZeroBaseOne, Riize, TWS and NCT Wish.
 
The broadcaster will reveal another batch of the lineup at a later date.
 
The year-end music program, along with “MBC Gayo Daejejeon” and “KBS Song Festival,” is considered one of Korea’s largest events in K-pop, as it awards groups who have made notable feats and showcases rare collaboration performances among members of different groups.
 
The summer version of “SBS Gayo Daejeon” also took place at the same venue inside the Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort on Yeongjong Island, Incheon, last July.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
