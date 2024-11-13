Ballad legend Lee Moon-sae unveils two more prerelease tracks in lead-up to new album

Legendary Korean ballad singer Lee Moon-sae is slowly teasing fans in the lead-up to his 17th full-length album. Following the release of the prerelease track “Warm is Better Than Hot” last year, Lee released two more prerelease songs, “Love Even in Goodbyes” and “My Blues,” on Wednesday.Lee aims to complete his 17th album by the end of 2025, gradually releasing tracks along the way. However, the exact release date for the complete album is still undecided.“I used to approach music with boldness, not knowing much, but these days, I work more meticulously and analytically. It’s challenging to create new music with this approach,” Lee said at a press conference held Wednesday at the Stanford Hotel in Mapo District, western Seoul.“When I released my first album, I never imagined I’d ever get to release the 17th one. At each stage, I simply focused on creating good music and then released albums as they accumulated. I’m moving forward slowly to deliver an album with integrity and high quality,” he added.Regarding “Love Even in Goodbyes,” Lee described it as a song where he sings about love with a calm and introspective tone.“The track ‘An Old Love’ from my seventh album (1991) was not a lead track, yet it became highly popular. It’s a song without a hook or climactic buildup, more of a monologue, and while ‘Love Even in Goodbyes’ is different in feel, it has a similar essence,” Lee said.“It’s a song that expresses feelings of love like a personal soliloquy,” Lee explained. “It’s a song that fits this season well. I, too, have experienced love and gratitude, and I tried to capture that feeling in this song.”About “My Blues,” which he wrote and composed himself, Lee said he created the song with the younger generation in mind, reflecting on his own journey.“I often tell my friends and family, ‘Let’s live well and go well.’ Living a good life and leaving gracefully aren’t easy in this world,” Lee said.“I wanted to write a song that could offer advice, courage and comfort to the younger generation, reminding them of the preciousness of each day.”Having been a singer for 40 years, the veteran musician shared that he still feels the desire to tell stories about evolving love.“I’ve been able to keep holding the microphone because I have not been ignored by the public for the past 40 years. However, I don’t worry much about whether a song will be commercially successful. I just want to share the music I want to convey,” Lee said.“Love is like water in our lives. The depths of love and water vary and they are both essential to humans. It’s a concept we should always keep in mind. Love is something that I always want to express.”He reflected on “Gwanghwamun Love Song” (1988), a song he performed in his 20s, saying, "It was simply about the memories from Gwanghwamun when I first released the song. Now, in my 60s, it holds different angles and depths, symbolizing my experiences of love."Expressing his admiration for fellow musician Cho Yong-pil, Lee also shared his thoughts on retirement.“I hope that Cho never says he will quit voluntarily, even if he must stop someday. He’s the most radiant and respected when he’s on stage, so I will continue to follow his example closely from behind,” Lee said.“There’s no such thing as retirement for a singer. If there’s even one person in the audience, then it’s our duty to come out and at least greet them.”Since his debut in 1983, Lee rose to stardom through collaborations with songwriter Lee Yong-hoon. His third album, “I Don’t Know Yet,” topped most major Korean charts in 1985. His fourth album in 1987 saw nearly every track become a beloved hit, establishing him as a central figure in the pop ballad genre in Korea.Lee is especially known for timeless classics like “A Little Girl” and “Whistle,” both from his third album, as well as “Only Her Laugh” from his fourth.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]