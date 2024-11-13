Webtoonist and TV cook Kim Poong to return in 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' reboot



Familiar faces will be returning to reboot the weekly chef cook-off show, "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," including webtoonist Kim Poong, confirmed the show's broadcaster JTBC on Tuesday.Kim stood out on the show's previous iteration, which ran from 2014 to 2019, as a competitor who had no training yet rivaled professionals, including fine dining chef Choi Hyun-seok and veteran Chinese cuisine chef Lee Yeon-bok. JTBC on Tuesday also said Lee would be returning in the show's reboot, according to local news reports.“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" has its regular panel of chefs helm dishes using the contents of an alternating celebrity guest's refrigerator in under 15 minutes. It was a quick hit at the time, featuring entertaining chefs and creative and relatively easy recipes that home cooks could reproduce.The reboot will also feature new faces, including Netflix Korea's "Culinary Class Wars" contestants Edward Lee and Choi Kang-rok, who confirmed their appearances on "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" earlier this month.JTBC is reportedly "in talks" with the cooking show's season one emcees, TV host Kim Seong-joo and retired professional footballer and TV personality Ahn Jung-hwan, to bring them back for the reboot.It is scheduled to air in December. The exact date has not yet been confirmed.BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]