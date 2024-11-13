South, U.S., Japan scheduled to stage three-day trilateral military exercise

South Korea, the United States and Japan were set to begin their second trilateral multidomain exercise on Wednesday, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in a display of joint deterrence against threats posed by North Korea amid its deepening alignment with Russia.The three-day exercise will take place in international waters south of South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, the JCS said, around four months after the inaugural exercise was conducted in accordance with an agreement reached by the leaders of the nations last year.The second round of the Freedom Edge exercise will mobilize various warships and aircraft, including the U.S. Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier as well as F-35 stealth fighters , the South's ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong destroyer and Japan's JS Haguro destroyer.The nuclear-powered USS George Washington is a supercarrier measuring 332 meters in length (1,089 feet) and 78 meters in width, and has an 18,210-square-meter flight deck (196,010 square feet). It was redelivered to the U.S. Navy last year after a six-year overhaul."This iteration demonstrates state-of-the-art air defense capabilities with the integration of fifth generation fighters into a sophisticated multi-domain defense infrastructure. Their incorporation [...] ensures that their combined military and self-defense forces can operate together at the highest level against any threat," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a release.The JCS said the exercise will span across an array of areas including air defense, ballistic missile defense, antisubmarine warfare, maritime interdiction and defensive cyber training."The three nations have strongly condemned North Korea's provocative acts, including the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), that threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and within the region," the JCS said. "The exercise reflects the will to deter and respond to such threats."The North launched the new Hwasong-19 ICBM on Oct. 31 and called it an "ultimate" version of its long-range missile series. The missile reached the highest altitude and flew for the longest time.The drills came amid growing concerns that North Korea's troop deployment to Russia could escalate Moscow's protracted war with Ukraine.In August last year, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to hold "annual, named, multidomain" trilateral exercises on a regular basis during their summit at Camp David as part of efforts to deter evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.In July this year, the defense chiefs of the three nations signed the Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework, in a move seen as formalizing their security cooperation and strengthening cooperation against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, including conducting regular joint drills.North Korea has long denounced joint military drills as rehearsals for an invasion and used them as a pretext for provocations. Following the first Freedom Edge exercise in June, North Korea criticized the drills as an attempt to strengthen a U.S.-led military bloc.Yonhap