Asean-Korea dialogue relations celebrated with opening of Jeju trail



LIM JEONG-WON

The Asean-Korea Centre, in cooperation with Jeju Province and the Jeju Olle Foundation, organized an unveiling ceremony event on Nov. 8 in Seogwipo, Jeju, to celebrate the naming of the Jeju Olle Trail 8 Route: Asean-Korea Olle in honor of the 35th anniversary of Asean-Korea dialogue relations and the country's elevation to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.Attended by key figures, including the Secretary General of the Asean-Korea Centre Kim Jae-shin, Governor of Jeju Oh Young-hun, the founding CEO and Chairperson of the Jeju Olle Foundation Suh Myung-sook, Mayor of Seogwipo Oh Soon-moon and the Deputy Minister of the Foreign Ministry Chung Byung-won, the ceremony showcased a celebratory local performance and unveiled the commemorative signage and bench. The event was also attended by ambassadors of the 10 Asean countries in Korea and actor Ryu Seung-ryong.Following the unveiling ceremony, an opening ceremony for the Asean Culture & Tourism Book Corner was held at the Jeju International Peace Center, where the Asean-Korea Centre's Jeju Asean Hall is also located.The book corner features a collection of literature showcasing the cultural and tourism resources of Southeast Asia, donated by the Asean-Korea Centre and the 10 Asean embassies in Korea.BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]