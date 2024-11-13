 Kwangju Women’s University reaffirms commitment to women-only status
Kwangju Women's University reaffirms commitment to women-only status

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 13:09
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE TAE-HEE
The Kwangju Women's University campus in Gwangsan District, Gwangju [KWANGJU WOMEN″S UNIVERSITY]

Kwangju Women's University clarified that it will continue to operate as a women's university, aiming to ease student concerns over amended regulations that allow degree programs for international students and adult learners to be open to all genders.
 
The student council met with the head and deputy head of the university’s Office of Planning on Tuesday, where officials reaffirmed that the university "has no intention of becoming a coeducational institution." 
 

The concerns stem from a regulatory change on May 23, which permits the university to offer degree programs for international students and adult learners without gender restrictions. Previously, Article 19 of the university's regulations stipulated that only females could apply, but the recent amendment created exceptions for programs open exclusively to international students and adult learners.
 
Depending on the program and university, adult learners are defined as applicants aged 25 or older, or 30 or older, with programs tailored to their needs, often offered online, on weekends, or in the afternoon.
 
The university conducted a survey from March 29 to April 1 to gather student feedback and held explanatory sessions throughout April regarding the amendment. Despite these efforts, the Office of Planning will meet with students again to address ongoing concerns.
 
The amendment to the Higher Education Act in 2022 allowed universities to create international student-only majors, with some institutions designating these programs as exceptions to certain regulations. This is because international students are admitted outside the regular admissions quota.  
 
Dongduk Women's University, for example, admitted six male students to its undergraduate Korean Language & Culture Studies program this year, sparking protests from students. The program is also an international student-only major, with the university amending its regulations to clarify that "majors exclusively open to a specific group of students, whose admissions are decided outside the regular admission quota, do not restrict applicants based on gender."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]
