Sookmyung hosts conference on advancing women in digital era

The Unesco Unitwin Conference for International Development was held in Seoul, focusing on enhancing the digital skills of Asean women.The Asia-Pacific Women's Information and Communication Center (Apwinc), a Unesco Chair organization in Communication Technology for Women at Sookmyung Women’s University, hosted the annual conference at the Kesington Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 7, the university said on Wednesday.Unitwin is the abbreviation for the "university twinning and networking" scheme that brings together experts from universities and research institutions to discuss and propose solutions to a range of challenges with common factors. Sookmyung Women’s University was selected for the chair organization for its expertise in “Gender and Digital Communication,” and Apwinc is currently partnering with seven universities across four Asean countries through the Unitwin.The conference, marking its third year, focused on “Equity, Inclusivity and Prosperity of higher education in the digital age.”“While digital innovation and AI have raised the quality of life, global digital gaps also widened,” said Moon Si-yeong, the president of Sookmyung Women’s University, in her opening speech. “Our university is dedicated to providing tailored digital strategies to partner universities and foster female talent. I hope this conference brings us closer to addressing the main homework of this era: reducing the gap in higher education and achieving digital inclusion.”Co-hosted by Handong Global University, Korea National Open University and Korea National University of Education, the event gathered around 150 participants, including the presidents of host universities as well as professors from partner institutions abroad. Attendees agreed on organizing an inclusive approach tailored to local conditions in order to foster international cooperation in the development of higher education.The conference highlighted the achievements of Indonesian partner universities that signed a memorandum of understanding with Apwinc in 2023. Prof. Ismail Yusuf from Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia presented on "Metaverse Technology and Entrepreneurship for Empowering Women’s Skills," while Prof. Cokorda Anom Bayu Sadyasmara from Udayana University discussed “Advancing Gender Equality and Inclusive Education.”During the subsequent panel discussion moderated by Prof. Sung Hyun-mo from Handong Global University, professors focused on practical measures to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly focusing on bridging educational gaps in developing countries and identifying pathways for sustainable progress.“We will continue to provide better employment opportunities and bridge gender disparities by enhancing Asean women’s digital skills through the Unitwin initiative,“ said Lee Sook-jeong, the head of Apwinc.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]