Court rejects live broadcast of DP leader's upcoming sentencing trial

A court on Wednesday decided not to permit a live broadcast for the upcoming sentencing trial of Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in his alleged election law violation case.The Seoul Central District Court said it will not allow real-time filming or broadcasting of Lee's sentencing trial, slated for Friday, "in comprehensive consideration of the relevant legal interests."The court is set to make its judgment on Lee's charges of violating the election law by making false statements during the previous presidential election campaign. The chair of the DP was indicted in September 2022 on charges of lying during the presidential campaign about a high-profile land development project pursued by the Seongnam city government during his term as mayor.In consideration of the importance of the case, Han Dong-hoon, chief of the ruling People Power Party, and other party lawmakers have asked the court to allow a live broadcast of Lee's sentencing trial.Yonhap