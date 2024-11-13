Roses bloom in November
Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 18:33
Roses are in bloom at a park near Wonju City Hall in Gangwon as the mercury soared to 19.7 degrees Celsius (67 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, the eve of the annual College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT), marking an unusually warm day for test-takers nationwide right before the big event. [YONHAP]
