Today's fortune: Nov. 13, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 (Oct. 13 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1936: You may make a happy purchase.
1948: You may be boasting about your children or family.
1960: Don’t put off today’s work.
1972: Be proactive, not passive.
1984: Your venture may gain traction.
1996: You may be recognized and earn a positive image.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1937: Don’t mind what others say.
1949: Eat well and don’t worry.
1961: You may be giving rather than taking.
1973: Build a reciprocal relationship to seek progress.
1985: Keep in step with your senior.
1997: Listen to music or meditate.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1938: Be generous when spending on yourself.
1950: Your mind may be preoccupied with household affairs.
1962: Don’t push yourself too hard.
1974: Your health may deteriorate. Take more care of yourself.
1986: Don’t ask for or accept favor.
1998: There may be a difference in opinion.
Rabbit
Wealth: lessening
Health: fair
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1939: Take healthy food and eat well.
1951: Don’t go out or meet with anyone.
1963: Too much may be no better than too little.
1975: Settle for the supporting role instead of the main role.
1987: Just concentrate on your role.
1999: Listen instead of talking.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: north
1940: We cannot be happy solely on emotional connection.
1952: Too much doting on your children may be harmful.
1964: Be nice to your spouse.
1976: People matter more than things.
1988: Women can shape men.
2000: You may be wondering about his or her thoughts.
Snake
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: northeast
1941: You may like this as well as that.
1953: Living itself is bliss.
1965: Today’s always the best.
1977: Dreams can come true.
1989: You may be awash with happiness.
2001: Leave a photo of the precious moment.
Horse
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
1942: Who cares about age. You’re just beginning to live.
1954: Be sure to finish today’s deeds.
1966: Don’t hesitate in doing things you want to do.
1978: Devote your love and passion to your partner.
1990: Pour out your energy and effort.
2002: Try it if you want to.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1943: If you have something to say, save it.
1955: Have compassion and patience.
1967: Help one another. Kindness always pays off.
1979: Don’t rush. Do things step by step.
1991: Don’t think about the results. Just do your best.
2003: Be on time.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1944: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.
1956: Be modest and keep to the back.
1968: A little competition can be helpful.
1980: Use competition as an opportunity to grow.
1992: Life’s a continuation of a survival game.
2004: Humble yourself.
Rooster
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: west
1945: Little by little, a little becomes a lot.
1957: Everything has its rightful place.
1969: Add every little thing to grow in size.
1981: You may sometimes have to join hands with the enemy.
1993: Unity and harmony are the key to success.
2005: Friendship is gold.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Love: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1946: You may achieve just half of the success.
1958: Eat well even if you don’t want to and try not to worry.
1970: You may be busy without a good cause. Be sure to get your share.
1982: You may have to learn to earn favor with your seniors.
1994: Don’t show even if you disapprove.
2006: Go home early.
Pig
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1935: Try to be active.
1947: You may earn more than you spend.
1959: Live young and live today.
1971: Try to keep in tune with your juniors.
1983: You may have to make happy choices.
1995: Something unexpected may happen.
2007: You’re in for a lucky day.
