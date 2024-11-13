Today's fortune: Nov. 13, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1936: You may make a happy purchase.1948: You may be boasting about your children or family.1960: Don’t put off today’s work.1972: Be proactive, not passive.1984: Your venture may gain traction.1996: You may be recognized and earn a positive image.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1937: Don’t mind what others say.1949: Eat well and don’t worry.1961: You may be giving rather than taking.1973: Build a reciprocal relationship to seek progress.1985: Keep in step with your senior.1997: Listen to music or meditate.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1938: Be generous when spending on yourself.1950: Your mind may be preoccupied with household affairs.1962: Don’t push yourself too hard.1974: Your health may deteriorate. Take more care of yourself.1986: Don’t ask for or accept favor.1998: There may be a difference in opinion.Wealth: lesseningHealth: fairLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1939: Take healthy food and eat well.1951: Don’t go out or meet with anyone.1963: Too much may be no better than too little.1975: Settle for the supporting role instead of the main role.1987: Just concentrate on your role.1999: Listen instead of talking.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: fulfillingLucky direction: north1940: We cannot be happy solely on emotional connection.1952: Too much doting on your children may be harmful.1964: Be nice to your spouse.1976: People matter more than things.1988: Women can shape men.2000: You may be wondering about his or her thoughts.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: northeast1941: You may like this as well as that.1953: Living itself is bliss.1965: Today’s always the best.1977: Dreams can come true.1989: You may be awash with happiness.2001: Leave a photo of the precious moment.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: passionateLucky direction: west1942: Who cares about age. You’re just beginning to live.1954: Be sure to finish today’s deeds.1966: Don’t hesitate in doing things you want to do.1978: Devote your love and passion to your partner.1990: Pour out your energy and effort.2002: Try it if you want to.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1943: If you have something to say, save it.1955: Have compassion and patience.1967: Help one another. Kindness always pays off.1979: Don’t rush. Do things step by step.1991: Don’t think about the results. Just do your best.2003: Be on time.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: north1944: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.1956: Be modest and keep to the back.1968: A little competition can be helpful.1980: Use competition as an opportunity to grow.1992: Life’s a continuation of a survival game.2004: Humble yourself.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: west1945: Little by little, a little becomes a lot.1957: Everything has its rightful place.1969: Add every little thing to grow in size.1981: You may sometimes have to join hands with the enemy.1993: Unity and harmony are the key to success.2005: Friendship is gold.Wealth: fairLove: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1946: You may achieve just half of the success.1958: Eat well even if you don’t want to and try not to worry.1970: You may be busy without a good cause. Be sure to get your share.1982: You may have to learn to earn favor with your seniors.1994: Don’t show even if you disapprove.2006: Go home early.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1935: Try to be active.1947: You may earn more than you spend.1959: Live young and live today.1971: Try to keep in tune with your juniors.1983: You may have to make happy choices.1995: Something unexpected may happen.2007: You’re in for a lucky day.