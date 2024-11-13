 Today's fortune: Nov. 13, 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Today's fortune: Nov. 13, 2024

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. 
 
 
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 (Oct. 13 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east 
 
1936: You may make a happy purchase.
1948: You may be boasting about your children or family.
1960: Don’t put off today’s work.
1972: Be proactive, not passive.
1984: Your venture may gain traction.
1996: You may be recognized and earn a positive image.  
 
 
Ox
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving  
Lucky direction: south
 
1937: Don’t mind what others say.
1949: Eat well and don’t worry.
1961: You may be giving rather than taking.
1973: Build a reciprocal relationship to seek progress.
1985: Keep in step with your senior.
1997: Listen to music or meditate.
 
 
Tiger
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
 
1938: Be generous when spending on yourself.
1950: Your mind may be preoccupied with household affairs.
1962: Don’t push yourself too hard.
1974: Your health may deteriorate. Take more care of yourself.
1986: Don’t ask for or accept favor.
1998: There may be a difference in opinion.
 
 
Rabbit
 
 
Wealth: lessening
Health: fair
Love: frustrating  
Lucky direction: west 
 
1939: Take healthy food and eat well.
1951: Don’t go out or meet with anyone.
1963: Too much may be no better than too little.
1975: Settle for the supporting role instead of the main role.
1987: Just concentrate on your role.
1999: Listen instead of talking.
 
 
Dragon
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: north   
 
1940: We cannot be happy solely on emotional connection.
1952: Too much doting on your children may be harmful.
1964: Be nice to your spouse.
1976: People matter more than things.
1988: Women can shape men.  
2000: You may be wondering about his or her thoughts.  
 
 
Snake  
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: northeast
 
1941: You may like this as well as that.
1953: Living itself is bliss.
1965: Today’s always the best.
1977: Dreams can come true.
1989: You may be awash with happiness.
2001: Leave a photo of the precious moment.
 
 
Horse
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: passionate  
Lucky direction: west
 
1942: Who cares about age. You’re just beginning to live.
1954: Be sure to finish today’s deeds.
1966: Don’t hesitate in doing things you want to do.
1978: Devote your love and passion to your partner.
1990: Pour out your energy and effort.
2002: Try it if you want to.
 
 
Sheep
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south   
 
1943: If you have something to say, save it.
1955: Have compassion and patience.
1967: Help one another. Kindness always pays off.
1979: Don’t rush. Do things step by step.
1991: Don’t think about the results. Just do your best.
2003: Be on time.
 
 
Monkey  
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north  
 
1944: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.
1956: Be modest and keep to the back.  
1968: A little competition can be helpful.
1980: Use competition as an opportunity to grow.
1992: Life’s a continuation of a survival game.
2004: Humble yourself.  
 
 
Rooster
 
 
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: west
 
1945: Little by little, a little becomes a lot.
1957: Everything has its rightful place.
1969: Add every little thing to grow in size.
1981: You may sometimes have to join hands with the enemy.  
1993: Unity and harmony are the key to success.
2005: Friendship is gold.  
 
 
Dog
 
 
Wealth: fair
Love: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south 
 
1946: You may achieve just half of the success.
1958: Eat well even if you don’t want to and try not to worry.
1970: You may be busy without a good cause. Be sure to get your share.
1982: You may have to learn to earn favor with your seniors.
1994: Don’t show even if you disapprove.
2006: Go home early.  
 
 
Pig
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful  
Lucky direction: east 
 
1935: Try to be active.  
1947: You may earn more than you spend.
1959: Live young and live today.
1971: Try to keep in tune with your juniors.
1983: You may have to make happy choices.
1995: Something unexpected may happen.
2007: You’re in for a lucky day.
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Today's fortune: Nov. 13, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 12, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 11, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 10, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 9, 2024

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Oct. 8, 2024

Today's fortune: Oct. 9, 2024

Today's fortune: Oct. 4, 2024

Today's fortune: Oct. 5, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 9, 2024
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)