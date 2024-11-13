Korean stars Cho, Lee and Choe discuss football, fun and finding a home in Birmingham

LONDON — It is not a coincidence that Birmingham City came to have the largest number of Korean players in Europe, Korean forward Lee Geum-min told fans on Sunday.“It’s hard to believe that coaches in the UK would know about Korean players at all without the efforts of those who came before us,” said Lee at an audience with fans at the Korean Cultural Centre in central London alongside fellow Birmingham and national team regulars Cho So-hyun and Choe Yu-ri.“Players like Ji So-hyun, and of course Son Heung-min, have shown the world what Korean football players can do, and we hope to do the same for those following in our footsteps,” Lee said, referring to Tottenham Hotspur captain Son and Seattle Reign’s Ji, a former Chelsea midfielder and one of the first true international stars in England’s Women’s Super League.Lee was the third woman to join Birmingham City in September this year, pushing the total number of Korean players at the club to four — the most a European club has ever had on the books at the same time — including midfielder Paik Seung-ho on the men’s side.Speaking with fans from around the world on Sunday, the Birmingham City stars addressed some of the challenges they faced in adjusting to different cultures outside of Korea, but also emphasized the clear benefits of playing football in the UK.“I definitely feel more respected as a football player here, and I find that people focus on my skills rather than the fact that I am a woman playing football,” said veteran midfielder Cho, who at 36 has made more appearances in a Korean shirt than any other footballer, woman or man, apart from Ji.Cho recalled how she had faced criticism for being a female football player from the get-go, even from her own family members when she started playing football at the age of 12.“It was my brother who first joined a youth club and I wanted to do the same, but my parents were against the idea because I am a girl,” she said. “They reminded me recently that I told them in return, ‘This is about my own life, so please let me make this choice.’”Cho has 26 goals for Korea across 154 appearances, as well as an additional 21 appearances and three goals at the youth level.Cho, Lee and Choe are all members to the Korean national team and were all part of the squad that advanced to the final at the 2022 Asian Cup. Cho scored the first goal in the semifinal against the Philippines and Choe the first in the final against China, although the team ultimately lost 2-3.With more opportunities to practice together week in and week out, the trio said they also often discuss how they could contribute to football in Korea after retirement.“Football culture here is so focused on player development, I do think a lot about ways to bring back what I experienced here to Korea,” Choe, a forward in Birmingham since last summer, said in response to a question from the audience about how she might want to change football culture in Korea.Football culture in Korea is often overshadowed by the bodies and individuals that govern it, very different from the focus on players and teams in the UK, where the vast majority of fans could not tell you who is in charge of the English FA.In Korea, the KFA is run by Chung Mong-gyu, a well-known figure at the center of several controversies regarding the appointment of current men’s team manager Hong Myung-bo and his predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann.“There isn’t much that one can do to change the culture of football in Korea, unfortunately, unless one is the president of the KFA,” said Lee. “But if I do get to contribute later down the road, I would love to share more about football that I experienced all around the world.”The talk organized by the Korean Cultural Centre in London was joined by women’s football fans from around the world.“I think we should be doing everything we can do to support women’s sport, they deserve as much attention as men’s,” said Henry Lake, a fan from Australia. “The Korean national team is very successful in women’s football and it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to listen to some of the team’s players here in the UK.”The trio also met with budding football players at the event.In response to a question from a 9-year-old participant on what it means to be a good football player, Lee stressed the fun factor.“Among you could be the next Son Heung-min, but that can only happen when you’re still engaged with the sport after many years of playing,” she said. “Don’t forget to have fun.”BY ESTHER CHUNG [kjdsports@joongang.co.kr]