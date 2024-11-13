 DP World Tour to return to Korea in October next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

DP World Tour to return to Korea in October next year

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 14:33 Updated: 13 Nov. 2024, 16:52
  • 기자 사진
  • PAIK JI-HWAN
An Byeong-hun hits a shot during the Genesis Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon on Oct. 27. [YONHAP]

An Byeong-hun hits a shot during the Genesis Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon on Oct. 27. [YONHAP]

 
The Genesis Championship will not take place during the 2025 DP World Tour’s Asian swing happening in March to April next year, but it is still scheduled to tee off in Korea in October with the venue yet to be confirmed, according to the DP World Tour schedule announced Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The Genesis Championship has taken place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon since the tournament first began in 2017. It became a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and KPGA this year.
 
The DP World Tour is the current name of the men's European Tour, generally considered the second-most prostigous golf tour globally after the PGA Tour. 
 
This year’s competition saw two PGA competitors An Byeong-hun and Tom Kim shine throughout the event and head all the way to a playoff that An ended up winning.
 
The Genesis Championship, set to tee off on Oct. 23, is the only DP World Tour tournament taking place in Korea in the 2025 season. The Tour visited Korea in 2023 with the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis, co-hosted by the Tour and KPGA, at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon and revisited the course for this year's Genesis Championship. The 2023 and 2024 tournaments are the only DP World Tour events to be held in Korea since the Ballantine Championship in 2013.  
 
During the Asian Swing, the Tour will visit multiple countries like Singapore, India and China.
 
The 2025 season will feature over 40 tournaments across at least 26 countries, with the total prize fund of $153 million on the line outside majors.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]
tags DP World Tour KPGA Genesis Championship

More in Golf

DP World Tour to return to Korea in October next year

Kim A-lim wins first LPGA title since 2020 with Lotte Championship victory in Hawaii

PGA star Tom Kim escapes punishment for locker room damage at Genesis Championship

Playoff birdie hands Ma Da-som third Tour win at S-Oil Championship in Jeju

The stats that defined the PGA Tour in October

Related Stories

Genesis becomes presenting sponsor of Korea Championship

KPGA’s Genesis Point Award Winner to earn membership to DP World Tour

From Incheon to the links of Scotland: Genesis' journey in golf sponsorship

Kang Kyung-nam takes the lead on Day 1 of KPGA Championship

PGA star Tom Kim escapes punishment for locker room damage at Genesis Championship
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)