DP World Tour to return to Korea in October next year

The Genesis Championship will not take place during the 2025 DP World Tour’s Asian swing happening in March to April next year, but it is still scheduled to tee off in Korea in October with the venue yet to be confirmed, according to the DP World Tour schedule announced Tuesday.The Genesis Championship has taken place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon since the tournament first began in 2017. It became a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and KPGA this year.The DP World Tour is the current name of the men's European Tour, generally considered the second-most prostigous golf tour globally after the PGA Tour.This year’s competition saw two PGA competitors An Byeong-hun and Tom Kim shine throughout the event and head all the way to a playoff that An ended up winning.The Genesis Championship, set to tee off on Oct. 23, is the only DP World Tour tournament taking place in Korea in the 2025 season. The Tour visited Korea in 2023 with the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis, co-hosted by the Tour and KPGA, at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon and revisited the course for this year's Genesis Championship. The 2023 and 2024 tournaments are the only DP World Tour events to be held in Korea since the Ballantine Championship in 2013.During the Asian Swing, the Tour will visit multiple countries like Singapore, India and China.The 2025 season will feature over 40 tournaments across at least 26 countries, with the total prize fund of $153 million on the line outside majors.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]