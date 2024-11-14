JB Financial Group chairman wins 3rd term



JIN EUN-SOO

JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong secured a third term as the board unanimously selected him as the final candidate.The candidate recommendation committee for executives at JB Financial Group voted for Kim on Wednesday from a shortlist of four candidates, following presentations and in-depth interviews.“Chairman Kim Ki-hong has enhanced the current business structure while presenting a distinct vision and strategy for JB Financial Group’s future growth, including collaborations with fintech and platform companies,” said Yoon Kwan-woo, head of the committee, in a release Thursday.“Drawing on his deep understanding of JB Financial Group, Kim will maintain growth momentum and pursue niche markets with high growth potential. The committee members found Kim to be the ideal candidate to lead the company for the next three years.”Kim’s appointment will be put to a vote at a general shareholder meeting and board meeting in March 2025.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]