Book bonanza: Seoul International Young Children Education & Kids Fair kicks off
Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 18:53
Visitors look around the Seoul International Young Children Education & Kids Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on Thursday.
The child and education expo, running through Sunday, features 600 booths with products from children's clothes to books. First held in 1994, the event facilitates both business-to-business and business-to-consumer commerce both domestically and abroad.
