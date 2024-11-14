 Car exports hit new record of $6.2B in October
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Car exports hit new record of $6.2B in October

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 17:20
Automobiles for exports are transported to a port in Changwon, 296 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 25. [YONHAP]

Automobiles for exports are transported to a port in Changwon, 296 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 25. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's car exports rose 5.5 percent on year in October to reach a new record, data showed Thursday, driven by the global popularity of eco-friendly models, including hybrid vehicles.
 
The combined value of vehicle shipments reached $6.2 billion last month, marking the highest amount for any October, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 
The number of cars shipped totaled 243,367, up 8.1 percent from a year earlier, the report showed.
 
Shipments of hybrid cars alone amounted to $1.1 billion, soaring 80.3 percent on year to surpass the previous record of $1.07 billion set in August.
 
The number of cars produced in October reached 367,624 units, rising 7.8 percent from the previous year, on the back of the release of new models, such as Kia's electric EV3 SUV and the upgraded K8 sedan.
 
Domestic automobile sales, meanwhile, rose 3.1 percent to 145,756 units, marking the first on-year increase since November 2023.
 
The ministry said it plans to maintain close communication with the domestic industry to address global uncertainties while promoting domestic sales through the ongoing Korea Sale Festa, the country's equivalent of Black Friday, which will run until the end of the month.

Yonhap
tags export cars

More in Industry

The stars of G-Star 2024: Hard games and long lines

Samsung Electronics, labor union agree to 5.1 percent wage increase

Gov't says 'I do' to measures for wedding industry complaints, costs

Book bonanza: Seoul International Young Children Education & Kids Fair kicks off

Min Hee-jin demands HYBE buy her ADOR shares

Related Stories

Auto export boom

Korea’s 2022 trade deficit marks record high of $47.2 billion

School vehicles will start going green next year

Companies skirt license plate rule for imported cars with fake invoices

Exports drop 16.1 percent during first 20 days of May
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)