Gov't says 'I do' to measures for wedding industry complaints, costs

The government unveiled a package of measures on Thursday aimed at addressing longstanding consumer complaints in the wedding industry that are often linked to the high costs of getting married.The measures were introduced at an economic ministers' meeting in Seoul, led by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok."The high costs of wedding services have become a financial burden for young people, and consumer complaints are also on the rise," the ministry said in a press release.According to a government survey released by the ministry, the average cost for wedding-related services, such as photo shoots and dress rentals, was around 24.7 million won ($17,600).Consumer complaints regarding wedding services have also been increasing, rising from 1,038 cases in 2021 to 1,505 cases last year, the ministry said. Photo shoot services accounted for the largest share of complaints.The government will first propose revisions to the relevant law by the end of the year, with the aim of improving consumer satisfaction in the wedding service market.The proposed bill will require wedding venues and wedding planning service providers to register their businesses with local authorities, including submitting basic information, such as their addresses and contact details.Additionally, the government plans to introduce a standard contract for wedding planners to enhance consumer protection, the ministry said.A separate survey revealed that nearly half of all couples use wedding planning services to organize their big day.Yonhap