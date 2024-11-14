Heroism pays as S-Oil honors those who saved others
Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 18:29 Updated: 14 Nov. 2024, 19:09
S-Oil CEO Anwar A. AL-Hejazi, sixth from left, and S-Oil President Ryu Yeol, fourth from right in the front row, pose with 17 citizen heroes at a ceremony at the oil refiner’s headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Thursday.
A total of 140 million won ($99,000) was granted to 17 individuals who put themselves at risk to save others.
The company has uncovered a total of 325 of such cases since 2008, awarding a total of 2.4 billion won in the last 17 years.
