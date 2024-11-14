 Heroism pays as S-Oil honors those who saved others
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Heroism pays as S-Oil honors those who saved others

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 18:29 Updated: 14 Nov. 2024, 19:09
S-Oil CEO Anwar A. AL-Hejazi, sixth from left, and S-Oil President Ryu Yeol, fourth from right in the front row, pose with 17 citizen heroes at a ceremony at the oil refiner’s headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Thursday.[S-OIL]

S-Oil CEO Anwar A. AL-Hejazi, sixth from left, and S-Oil President Ryu Yeol, fourth from right in the front row, pose with 17 citizen heroes at a ceremony at the oil refiner’s headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Thursday.[S-OIL]

 
S-Oil CEO Anwar A. AL-Hejazi, sixth from left, and S-Oil President Ryu Yeol, fourth from right in the front row, pose with 17 citizen heroes at a ceremony at the oil refiner’s headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Thursday.
 
A total of 140 million won ($99,000) was granted to 17 individuals who put themselves at risk to save others.
 
The company has uncovered a total of 325 of such cases since 2008, awarding a total of 2.4 billion won in the last 17 years.
tags S-Oil

More in Industry

The stars of G-Star 2024: Hard games and long lines

Samsung Electronics, labor union agree to 5.1 percent wage increase

Gov't says 'I do' to measures for wedding industry complaints, costs

Book bonanza: Seoul International Young Children Education & Kids Fair kicks off

Min Hee-jin demands HYBE buy her ADOR shares

Related Stories

S-Oil Korea's most respected company for 6th straight year

S-Oil finishes extending residue desulfurization unit

S-Oil ramps up its digitization with drones and chatbots

S-Oil gets green aviation fuel certification in 1st for Korea

S-Oil forms a 7-member ESG committee
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)