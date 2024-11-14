Quantum computers touted as AI accelerator at Daesung Haegang Science Forum



SARAH CHEA

chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) applications have endless potential, but the technology faces hurdles in securing enough high-quality data for training.Quantum computing technology may be a solution there, says Kim Jung-sang, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Duke University who co-founded the NYSE-listed quantum computer firm IonQ.“There are still so many areas that AI can be applied to, but we are failing to do so due to the limited data,” said Kim during his speech at the 2024 Daesung Haegang Science Forum at the Westin Josun Hotel in central Seoul on Thursday.“Training a quantum model requires way smaller data sets than standard computers and is considered a more sustainable and energy-efficient approach," Prof. Kim added. “Using the quantum computer, we can train the data and make such AI models discover functional applications.”Unlike traditional computers that process bits that can be either zero or one, Quantum computers process qubits, which can be both zero and one at the same time, enabling them to process a vastly larger amount of information simultaneously.Kim called it a “superpower” that has the potential to contribute “to various socially evolving problems like climate change, energy and aging society.”This year’s Daesung Haegang Science Forum, hosted by Daesung Haegang Science and Culture Foundation and co-organized by Daesung Group and KAIST, was held under the theme of “Quantum Computing and Aging,” highlighting the convergence of research achievements in the fields of science and technology, including biotechnology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and systems biology.The forum, now in its seventh year, changed its name from Microbes to Science, expanding the scope to include compelling issues in science and technology.“For instance, in the process of making a new drug, we so far cannot select too many candidate medicines for the test procedure due to the vast amount of money and time needed,” Kim said. “If we apply quantum computing technology in the field, we can narrow down 10 candidates to one, which can ultimately raise the success rate of new drug development 10-fold.”“No country in the world, including the United States, China and Korea, will give up on this technology,” Prof Kim added. “Korea is a latecomer, but it’s still not too late to take the lead if we understand the technology properly and launch futuristic research through aggressive investments.”KAIST physics professor Kim Kap-jin also pinpointed the need to foster talent in Korea for the country to “not just become a follower in the technology,” but “to lead innovation.”“Quantum computing is for sure a helpful technology for humankind, and to accelerate that, early education and training to nurture talent is essential,” Kim said. “Guaranteed freedom for researchers in order to encourage their research to find new ideas should also be made simultaneously.”Other speakers at the event included systems biology professor Cho Kwang-hyun and biological sciences professor Lee Seung-jae, both from KAIST, who gave a speech about incorporating AI into biology to delay the aging process.The Thursday event was also attended by Daesung Group Chairman Kim Young-hoon, Kim Sang-hoon, chairman of the People Power Party Policy Committee, and Kim Eun-seong, chair professor at KAIST’s Graduate School of Quantum Science and Technology.“We’re living in a period that cannot guarantee growth or a future without innovation in scientific technology,” said Daesung Group Chairman Kim. “It is our hope that this Daesung Haegang Science Forum can serve as a key platform where cutting-edge research in fields such as life sciences, quantum mechanics, space engineering and brain science, will come together with AI to create, discover and develop technologies.”BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]