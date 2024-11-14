SK On hits the road with street-naming honor in Hungary
Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 18:48
A road in Hungary has been named after SK Group.
The Korean firm announced Thursday that a 1.8-kilometer (1.1-mile) stretch from the entrance of an industrial complex in the village of Ivansca to the entrance of a nearby SK On plant has been named after the group. The sign was first unveiled Tuesday at the plant, the group's third in the country.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)