SK On hits the road with street-naming honor in Hungary

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 18:48
The Korean firm announced Thursday that a 1.8-kilometer (1.1-mile) stretch from the entrance of an industrial complex in the village of Ivansca to the entrance of a nearby SK On plant has been named after the group. The sign was first unveiled Tuesday at the plant, the group's third in the country.
