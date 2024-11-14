Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance reports 29% rise in Q3 net income

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance on Thursday reported its third quarter net income of 554.6 billion won ($395.4 million), up 29.4 percent from a year earlier.The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 717.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared to 572.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 0.5 percent to 5.32 trillion won.The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 541.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.Yonhap