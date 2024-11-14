 Influencer event SeoulCon 2024 announces Dotty and Sister Yell as ambassadors
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Life & Style

print dictionary print

Influencer event SeoulCon 2024 announces Dotty and Sister Yell as ambassadors

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 19:16
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Visitors participate in the ″Random Play Dance″ event held at SeoulCon 2023 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul on Dec. 31, 2023. [NEWS1]

Visitors participate in the ″Random Play Dance″ event held at SeoulCon 2023 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul on Dec. 31, 2023. [NEWS1]

 
The participants and headliners for the upcoming SeoulCon 2024 were revealed on Thursday.
 
The organizers of the event, the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), appointed content creators Dotty and Sister Yell as promotional ambassadors. Dotty, who has a total of 2.5 million followers on social media, specializes in online gaming, while Sister Yell, with a total of 18.69 million followers, makes mukbang (eating show) content.
 

Related Article

 
This year, hip-hop artists Zico and Dynamicduo will headline SeoulCon’s K-pop performances that count down to the New Year.
 
Grafflex, a Korean graphic designer who has collaborated with brands like Riot Games, Sesame Street and Nike, will be the visual director for the event this year.
 
The rest of the participants will be revealed on SeoulCon’s social media channels at a later date.
 
The second edition of the content fair for influencers from all over the world will be held from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Jung District, central Seoul. This year’s SeoulCon will feature a total of 25 programs promoting fields like beauty, fashion and K-pop, expanding from last year’s three-day event to five days. Over 3,000 influencers from 58 countries participated in the first edition.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
tags seoulcon ddp influencer

More in Life & Style

Influencer event SeoulCon 2024 announces Dotty and Sister Yell as ambassadors

Little-known brands enter spotlight as K-beauty reaches new global markets

Fencer Oh Sang-uk, chef Edward Lee among winners of Korea Image Awards 2025

The Hyundai Seoul's Christmas 'H Village' returns

Gov't to open six new culture business centers in Europe by end of the year

Related Stories

Influencers bring Korean culture to the world at SeoulCon 2023

Budding influencers gain experience by promoting Korea to an international audience

Seoul Design 2024 imagines the future with exhibitions, conferences and virtual idol naevis

DDP Design Launching Fair brings artists, businesses together

Agencies likely to blame for undeclared YouTube ads
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)