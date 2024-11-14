Influencer event SeoulCon 2024 announces Dotty and Sister Yell as ambassadors



SHIN MIN-HEE

shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr

The participants and headliners for the upcoming SeoulCon 2024 were revealed on Thursday.The organizers of the event, the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), appointed content creators Dotty and Sister Yell as promotional ambassadors. Dotty, who has a total of 2.5 million followers on social media, specializes in online gaming, while Sister Yell, with a total of 18.69 million followers, makes(eating show) content.This year, hip-hop artists Zico and Dynamicduo will headline SeoulCon’s K-pop performances that count down to the New Year.Grafflex, a Korean graphic designer who has collaborated with brands like Riot Games, Sesame Street and Nike, will be the visual director for the event this year.The rest of the participants will be revealed on SeoulCon’s social media channels at a later date.The second edition of the content fair for influencers from all over the world will be held from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Jung District, central Seoul. This year’s SeoulCon will feature a total of 25 programs promoting fields like beauty, fashion and K-pop, expanding from last year’s three-day event to five days. Over 3,000 influencers from 58 countries participated in the first edition.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]