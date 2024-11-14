The depth of the decay in sports administration (KOR)

Two-term president of Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) Lee Kee-heung can bid for a third term though he has been suspended by the government on allegations of illegal practices and misdemeanors. A day after the suspension was issued, the KSOC’s Commission for Fair Play in Sport on Tuesday concluded that Lee was eligible to run for a third term in the leadership election in January. Presidency is granted for two terms under the KSOC statutes, but a third term is possible when endorsed by the Commission for Fair Play in Sport.Lee was suspended from his office on Monday following the release of findings from a government-led ethics inspection team under the Office of Government Policy Coordination on the prior day. According to the findings, Lee ordered changes to hiring guidelines to employ a friend of his daughter as a staffer of national team dormitories in 2022 and demoted those who defied him. He gave out sponsored mobile phones worth a total of 17 million won ($12,078) to his acquaintances during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. During the Paris Olympiad, he included five of his acquaintances in the group of observers whose flights were covered by KSOC. All of these cases go against the fair play spirit of sports. The government has asked the police to probe Lee and six others for multiple criminal misconducts, including embezzlement and negligence of duty.Yet the KSOC subcommittee cleared the way for Lee’s extended term. All 15 members of the committee were handpicked by Lee, including the chair who was his former adviser. The committee meeting took place behind closed doors. Lee has boycotted his summons to legislative hearings by going on business trips. He filed for a court injunction against the suspension and a lawsuit to nullify the administrative order.The malfeasance of the KSOC and Lee underscores the depth of the decay in sports administration from draconian management and privatized organization. The outdated practices in the sports community were exposed by An Se-young — the gold medalist in badminton in the Paris Olympics — who was forced to comply with the association’s rules and unfair contract.Since an inner clean-up and reform cannot be expected, police must carry out a thorough investigation to root out unfair and corrupt practices and pave the way for a democratic and transparent system. The sovereignty of the sports ethics center also should be reinforced.The role of the Sports Ministry responsible for the KSOC requires a re-examination. The minister admits that the commission has become monstrous, but the ministry also shares responsibility for the poor mess of the KSOC running on more than 400 billion won of taxes a year. But the ministry didn’t carry out a single audit over the last six years.비리 혐의로 직무 정지된 이기흥 대한체육회장에게 3선 연임의 문이 열렸다. 대한체육회 스포츠공정위원회는 12일 오후 전체회의를 열고 이 회장의 선거 출마 자격을 인정하기로 결론을 내렸다. 이에 따라 이 회장은 내년 1월 열리는 제42대 체육회장 선거에 나갈 수 있게 됐다. 현행 체육회 정관은 체육회장을 한 차례만 연임할 수 있게 돼 있지만, 스포츠공정위 심의를 거치면 세 번째 연임도 가능하다.이 회장은 11일 문화체육관광부로부터 직무 정지 통보를 받았다. 지난 10일 국무조정실 정부합동공직복무점검단이 발표한 체육회 비위 여부 점검 결과에 따른 조치다. 이 회장은 2022년 자신의 딸 친구를 국가대표선수촌 직원으로 채용하기 위해 기존 지원 요건을 수정하고 이에 반대한 직원들을 강등ㆍ좌천시켰다. 또 평창올림픽 마케팅 수익 물품 중 1700만원 상당의 휴대전화를 무단으로 지인에게 제공했으며, 파리올림픽 참관단에는 체육계와 무관한 지인 5명을 포함시켜 이들의 항공료를 체육회가 대납하게 했다. 공정을 기본으로 하는 스포츠 정신을 굳이 되새기지 않아도 용납하기 어려운 범법 행위다. 정부는 이 회장과 체육계 관계자 7명을 업무방해ㆍ횡령ㆍ배임 등의 혐의로 국가수사본부에 수사를 의뢰한 상태다.그런데도 체육회 스포츠공정위는 이 회장의 연임 도전을 승인했다. 위원장이 이 회장 특보를 지낸 측근인데다 위원 15명 모두 이 회장이 직접 선임한 인사들이어서 ‘셀프 심의’ 비판이 거세다. 체육회는 이날 공정위 회의 결과도 공개하지 않아 '밀실 행정' 논란도 불거졌다. 그간 국회 출석도 국내외 출장을 빌미로 번번이 불참해온 이 회장은 12일 서울행정법원에 문체부를 상대로 자신에 대한 직무정지 집행정지를 신청하고, 직무정지 취소 소송도 제기했다.체육회와 이 회장의 이러한 무소불위 초법적 행태는 조직 사유화와 비정상적 관행 등 체육계 구시대적 병폐가 얼마나 뿌리 깊은지를 여실히 보여준다. 파리올림픽 금메달리스트 안세영 선수의 폭로가 계기가 돼 수면 위로 드러난 문제다. 선배 선수들의 방 청소와 빨래까지 후배들이 해야하는 권위주의 문화에 불공정 계약과 협회의 갑질 등 어린 선수들을 후진적 환경에 내몬 채 메달 부담만 지웠던 현실이 부끄럽다.이제 체육회 내부의 자정 작용과 개혁을 기대할 수 없게 됐다. 철저한 수사로 시대착오적인 부조리ㆍ비리를 척결하고, 민주적 의사결정 구조와 투명한 운영 시스템을 새로 구축해야 한다. 스포츠윤리센터의 독립성 강화 등도 과제다.또한 관리ㆍ감독 주체인 문체부의 역할에 대한 재점검도 시급하다. 장관이 앞장서 “체육회가 괴물이 됐다”며 대립각을 세우는 형국이지만, 매년 4000억원 이상의 혈세를 지원하는 주무 부처로서의 책임도 크다. 최근 6년 동안 감사를 한 차례도 안했다니, 이 역시 고강도 혁신의 대상이다.