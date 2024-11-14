Will Trump and Musk’s ‘bromance’ last? (KOR)

The biggest contributor to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election is certainly Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He not only announced his support for Trump and made donations but also actively participated in the campaign. He stirred controversy by giving a $1 million check to a voter in a battleground state for his support for Trump. In total, Musk donated at least $132 million to Trump’s campaign.President-elect Trump declared victory at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida in the early morning of Nov. 6. “We have a new star. A star is born — Elon!” he said as he called him a “super genius.”Why did Musk go “all-in” on Trump’s victory? Businessmen have to get more money out of their investments. In September, Trump said he would create a government efficiency committee to audit the finances and achievements of the federal government. He also said that the committee will be headed by Musk.In Korea, that would have triggered a heated controversy over the collusion between politics and business. The U.S. media expects that Musk will remove regulations in autonomous driving or space industries that are related to his business activities.But their interests do not necessarily coincide entirely. Trump wants to expand the use of conventional fossil fuels such as petroleum and reduce subsidies for EVs even though Musk’s main business is producing them. Moreover, Trump’s basic stance is to put pressure on China, which is a key market for Tesla.In politics, a cause is important, but in the world of business, profit comes first. Can Trump, a “natural-born negotiator,” and Musk, a genius looking into the future, continue to maintain the “bromance” in the future?이번 미국 대선에서 트럼프 승리의 일등 공신으로 꼽히는 사람이 일론 머스크 테슬라 최고경영자(CEO)다. 머스크는 단순 지지 선언이나 정치자금 기부를 넘어 선거 운동에도 적극 참여했다. 경합 지역에서 유권자에게 100만 달러짜리 수표를 전달해 논란이 됐다. 머스크의 트럼프 캠프 기부액은 최소 1억3200만 달러(약 1843억원)에 달한다.지난 6일 새벽 플로리다주 팜비치 컨벤션센터에서 승리 선언을 한 도널드 트럼프 당선인은 “우리에게 새로운 스타가 있다. ‘일론’이라는 스타가 탄생했다. 그는 대단한 사람”이라고 치켜세웠을 정도다.그렇다면 머스크는 트럼프 승리에 왜 ‘올인’했을까. 모름지기 사업가는 투자금보다 더 많은 이익을 뽑아내야 한다. 트럼프 당선인은 지난 9월 “연방정부의 재정과 성과를 감사하고 개혁안을 제시하는 ‘정부효율위원회’를 만들 것”이라며 “머스크가 위원회를 맡기로 했다”고 밝혔다. 한국이라면 벌써 정경유착 문제로 난리가 났을 것이다. 미 언론에선 머스크가 자신의 사업과 관련이 있는 자율주행이나 우주산업에서 규제를 걷어낼 것이라고 예상한다.다만 두 사람의 이해관계가 꼭 일치하는 것은 아니다. 트럼프는 석유 등 기존 화석 연료 사용을 확대하고 전기차에 대한 보조금도 축소한다는 입장이다. 아울러 중국에 대한 압박을 기조로 하는데, 전기차 업체 테슬라엔 중국이 핵심 시장이다.정치에선 대의가 중요하지만, 비즈니스 세계에선 이익이 우선이다. ‘타고난 협상가’라는 트럼프와 미래를 내다보는 천재 사업가로 불리는 머스크가 지금 같은 ‘브로맨스’를 계속 유지할 수 있을까.