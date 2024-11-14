Ateez 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.' EP press conference — in pictures
Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 19:59
Updated: 14 Nov. 2024, 20:42
- DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez held its comeback press conference on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul, to mark the release of its 11th EP, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2."
The eight members — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — posed for photos and introduced the album to the media.
Ateez’s latest EP includes the lead track, “Ice On My Teeth,” along with B-sides “Deep Dive,” “Scene 1 : Value,” “Man On Fire,” “Selfish Waltz” and “Enough."
"GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2" is set for release on Friday at 2 p.m.
Highlights from the press event included the group posing for photos and answering questions from reporters.
Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hongjoong of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Seonghwa of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yunho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeosang of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
San of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Mingi of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Wooyoung of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jongho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
