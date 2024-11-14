Ateez 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.' EP press conference — in pictures



Ateez held its comeback press conference on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul, to mark the release of its 11th EP, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2."The eight members — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — posed for photos and introduced the album to the media.Ateez's latest EP includes the lead track, "Ice On My Teeth," along with B-sides "Deep Dive," "Scene 1 : Value," "Man On Fire," "Selfish Waltz" and "Enough.""GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2" is set for release on Friday at 2 p.m.Highlights from the press event included the group posing for photos and answering questions from reporters.