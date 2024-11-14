 Ateez 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.' EP press conference — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ateez 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.' EP press conference — in pictures

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 19:59 Updated: 14 Nov. 2024, 20:42
  • 기자 사진
  • DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez held its comeback press conference on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul, to mark the release of its 11th EP, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2."
 
The eight members — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — posed for photos and introduced the album to the media.
 
Ateez’s latest EP includes the lead track, “Ice On My Teeth,” along with B-sides “Deep Dive,” “Scene 1 : Value,” “Man On Fire,” “Selfish Waltz” and “Enough."
 
"GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2" is set for release on Friday at 2 p.m.
 
Highlights from the press event included the group posing for photos and answering questions from reporters.
Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Members of boy band ATEEZ pose for the cameras during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Hongjoong of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Hongjoong of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Hongjoong of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Hongjoong of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Seonghwa of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Seonghwa of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Seonghwa of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Seonghwa of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yunho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yunho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yunho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yunho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yeosang of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yeosang of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yeosang of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yeosang of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

San of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

San of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

San of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

San of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Mingi of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Mingi of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Mingi of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Mingi of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Wooyoung of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Wooyoung of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Wooyoung of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Wooyoung of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Jongho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Jongho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Jongho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Jongho of Ateez at the press conference for the release of their latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.,″ in southern Seoul on Thursday. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ateez answers questions from reporters during a press conference held on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]
tags ATEEZ

More in K-pop

Ateez 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.' EP press conference — in pictures

Ateez focuses on the love from fans with new EP 'Golden Hour: Part. 2'

Min Hee-jin demands HYBE buy her ADOR shares

Can HYBE keep NewJeans? Girl group serves up official list of demands to agency.

Girl group Meovv set to release second single 'Toxic'

Related Stories

Ateez teases plans for world tour

Boy band Ateez to hold live video call event to chat with fans

Ateez holds showcase to celebrate release of 'Zero: Fever Part. 3'

Ateez member San wins Best K-pop Icon award at Elle Style Awards 2024

Ateez earns its first million-seller with EP 'The World Ep. 1 : Movement'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)