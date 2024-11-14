 BTS’s Jin to perform solo track on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' ahead of album release
BTS’s Jin to perform solo track on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' ahead of album release

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 10:47 Updated: 14 Nov. 2024, 11:02
BTS's Jin [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS’s Jin will appear on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 21, his agency, BigHit Music, said on Wednesday.
 
Jin will perform the lead track “Running Wild” from his upcoming solo album on the show.
 
In July 2021, BTS appeared on the show and performed “Butter” (2022) and “Permission to Dance" (2021). 
 

Since then, BTS members Suga and Jungkook appeared on the show separately last year to promote their solo songs, and Jimin appeared on the program in July.  
 
Jin will release his first solo album, “Happy,” on Friday.
 
The album includes a total of six tracks in various genres, including the lead track “Running Wild,” prerelease song “I’ll Be There” and other tracks like "Another Level" and “Heart on the Window.”
 
Jin in his supportive video for students taking the suneung, the College Scholastic Ability Test, on Thursday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jin released a video on BTS's official YouTube channel on Wednesday to encourage students taking suneung, the College Scholastic Ability Test, on Thursday.  
 
"The results are important, but I hope that all of you who have worked hard for a long time will enjoy delicious food and have a wonderful time with family and friends after the test. I sincerely hope that each of you achieves the results you desire, and I'll be cheering for you wholeheartedly," Jin said in the video.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
BTS’s Jin to perform solo track on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' ahead of album release

