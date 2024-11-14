 Girl group Meovv set to release second single 'Toxic'
Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 12:48
Girl group Meovv [THE BLACK LABEL]

Girl group Meovv will release its second single, "Toxic," on Nov. 18, two months after its debut on Sept. 6.
 
"Toxic" will feature two tracks: the title track and the B-side "Body," which the band's agency, The Black Label, says will "quench the thirst of global fans." 
 

Meovv, pronounced "meow," debuted with the single "Meow" on Sept. 6 as The Black Label's first girl group.  
 
The agency, which is a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, was founded by producer Teddy in 2016, and has become known for managing talent such as Taeyang of Big Bang, Rosé of Blackpink and singer Jeon Somi.
 
The members of Meovv are: Gawon, Sooin, Anna, Narin and Ella.  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
