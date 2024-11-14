'Gladiator II,' 'Hear Me: Our Summer,' 'Devils Stay' and other films to see in cinemas

A deadly force awakens after a cursed heart transplant.After a medical transplant procedure, Somi displays strange symptoms, prompting priest Haeshin to perform an exorcism. Although it seems that Somi has returned to normal, she suddenly begins to have convulsions and tragically loses her life.At her funeral, a rumor circulates among Somi's school friends that she was possessed by a spirit. During the ceremony, one of her friends suddenly complains of pain and starts choking, and when Somi's father, Seungdo, intervenes, strands of hair come out of the student's mouth. Disturbing phenomena continue, such as blood dripping from the ceiling, and Seungdo even hears his deceased daughter's voice and witnesses her eyes opening.While reviewing the recorded footage of the exorcism he performed, Haeshin discovers something he previously missed. He realizes that a demon has possessed the heart that Somi received during her transplant and decides he must banish the demon before it fully awakens.Park Shin-yang, known for his role in the TV series “Lovers in Paris” (2004), plays Seungdo. Lee Min-ki, known for “Monster” (2014) and “Tidal Wave” (2009), stars as Father Haeshin, and Lee Re, known for the Netflix series “Hellbound” (2021), plays Somi. The film is directed by Hyun Moon-Sub, known for “Nightmare Teacher” (2016).A budding romance is tested by feelings of guilt.Twenty-six-year-old Yong-jun, adrift in a sea of aimlessness, finds himself captivated by the equally young Yeo-reum at first sight. Yeo-reum, a devoted caretaker to her younger sister Ga-eul, a promising young swimmer with hearing impairments, has made her sister's Olympic dream her own. At the same time, feelings of youthful affection begin to stir between Yong-jun and Yeo-reum.One day, a fire breaks out in the apartment building where the sisters live while Yong-jun and Yeo-reum are out on a date. Unable to hear the alarms, Ga-eul struggles to escape the flames. Yeo-reum, grappling with unfamiliar emotions and a sense of guilt, faces a significant challenge in the relationship.Hong Kyung, known for “Troll Factory,” plays the male protagonist Yong-jun while Roh Yoon-seo, who starred in “Crash Course in Romance” (2023) and “20th Century Girl” (2022), takes on the role of Yeo-reum. Former IZ*ONE member Kim Min-ju plays her sister Ga-eul.Based on the eponymous Taiwanese film, the Korean edition is directed by Jo Seon-ho, who is known for short films like “Absolute Value of Time” (2022) and “Space” (2003). He made his feature film debut with “A Day” (2017), which was screened and received awards at various international film festivals, including the Fantasporto-Oporto Film Festival and the Cleveland International Film Festival.Having weathered the storm of intense academic competition, students are ready to embark on a daring journey of self-discovery.Inspired by the concept of efterskole in Sweden, renowned for its high levels of happiness, Ggumtteulri Insaenghakgyo, roughly translated as “Dreamy Life School” provides a sanctuary for students seeking a break from Korea's rigorous education system.Characters like Yeoreum, burdened by academic pressure, Neulbom, struggling with an eating disorder, and Nacho, caught in a power struggle with his father, find solace and purpose within the school's nurturing environment. By engaging in their passions, whether it be sports, music or simply reflecting on their future, the students discover their true selves and begin to heal.As the students find happiness, their parents also undergo a transformation, reflecting on their past authoritarian parenting styles. Through mutual understanding and growth, the students, teachers and parents learn and evolve together.Directed by Yang Ji-hye, a veteran TV producer, this documentary film marks her directorial debut. With a career spanning over two decades, Yang has produced numerous documentaries on education, unification and women's issues for major broadcasting networks like EBS and KBS.A young gladiator driven by vengeance faces off against a seasoned Roman general in the Colosseum, reigniting the legendary battles of Rome.Over 10 years have passed since Maximus, Rome’s hero and greatest gladiator, met his death in the Colosseum. Under the oppressive rule of the twin emperors Geta and Caracalla, the dream of a free nation for the citizens has long been forgotten.After a devastating defeat to the Roman army led by General Acasius, Lucius loses everything and is reduced to slavery. He catches the attention of Macrinus, a gladiator sponsor who harbors a grudge against Geta. Lucius is chosen to become a gladiator. Fueled by uncontrollable anger toward Rome and a natural warrior's instinct, Lucius enters the Colosseum, preparing for a final showdown with Marcus, a renowned Roman general who once trained under Maximus.Paul Mescal, known for his acclaimed performance in "Aftersun” (2022), takes on the lead role of Lucius, a young gladiator. Joining him is Pedro Pascal, famous for his roles in "The Mandalorian" (2019-) and "The Last of Us” (2023), who portrays Marcus Acacius, a seasoned general.At the helm of this epic sequel is director Ridley Scott, whose visionary work includes classics like "Blade Runner" (1982) and the original “Gladiator” (2000).Callum Drift has a large job ahead. He has to venture into a strange world, battle monstrous creatures and rescue Santa Claus to save Christmas.After Santa Claus, codenamed "Red One," is abducted by mysterious intruders from the North Pole, Callum Drift becomes determined to rescue him. Despite a valiant effort to chase down the kidnappers, Callum Drift is unable to bring Santa back. With Christmas in jeopardy due to Santa's absence, Callum Drift, teams up with Jack O'Malley, the world's best tracker and a "level four naughty lister," to embark on a daring mission.Together, they venture through a portal into another world where the kidnappers are hiding. As they journey deeper into this strange and dangerous realm, they face off against formidable foes, including monstrous snowmen and giant creatures who stand in their way. Their quest to save Santa becomes increasingly perilous as they battle these relentless adversaries and navigate the treacherous terrain.Actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, known for his work on the "Fast & Furious" franchise (2001-), plays Callum Drift, and Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plays Jack O'Malley.Jake Kasdan, known for "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007), "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019) and "Zero Effect" (1998), directs the film.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]