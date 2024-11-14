Coupang Play's 'Shooting Star' to bring back Korean football legends for competition show

Korean streaming platform Coupang Play is bringing the nostalgia for football reality series “Shooting Star.”This new show reunites legends from the 2002 World Cup, such as Park Ji-sung and Choi Yong-soo, alongside K League icons like Kim Young-kwang, for a thrilling football competition in an exclusive league dubbed the “Legend League.” The show pits its team, FC Shooting Star, against eight teams from the semi-professional K4 league.These football legends, including K League's all-time leader in assists Yeom Ki-hun, FC Seoul’s one-club legend Go Yo-han and the Asian Champions League’s top scorer Dejan Damjanovic, have come together to play on the pitch once again.Manchester United icon Park will be the general manager, while Choi, a veteran manager who has steered K League teams FC Seoul and Gangwon FC, will serve as head coach. Seol Ki-hyeon, a World Cup star and former manager of K League 2's Gyeongnam FC, will assist as coach, with Kim, who has a record 605 K League appearances, leading the team as captain.The show is directed by Jo Hyo-jin, famed for his work on popular variety shows like “Running Man” (2010-) and “X-Man” (2003-2007).“It was an incredibly enjoyable experience,” head coach Choi said at a press conference held on Thursday at the Stanford Hotel in Mapo District, western Seoul.“We’re here to show real football, even fiercer than during our active careers.”“We produced this with the hope of creating a real football program, not just a variety show. If this can contribute even a little to Korean football, we’ll be satisfied. Fans will be surprised at the passion these retired players bring,” the program's director Jo added.“Our shoot is called ‘training’ rather than ‘filming.’ This program is a testament to our real passion for football.”For the cast, this program has reignited their love for a sport that once defined their lives.“I played football until I was 41, giving it my all until the day I retired, so I thought I was ready to move on,” team captain Kim said.“But after taking a break, I felt something was missing. This program has brought me back to life.”“This experience will help the players enjoy the sport again and inspire them to pursue new challenges. I hope they find the drive to keep pushing forward,” general manager Park said.Director Jo and Park also hope “Shooting Star” will spark interest beyond football fans.“The semi-professional K4 league faces financial challenges and other hurdles that make it difficult for the players to focus solely on football. Through this show, we aim to highlight the talent of our opponents and promote growth for all the teams involved,” Jo said.“I hope viewers, including those who might not normally watch football, see the commitment of these players, and that young viewers learn from their spirit,” added Park.“There’s no other show like ‘Shooting Star’ that captures the diverse facets of football in this way.”The first episode of the program will premiere on Coupang Play on Nov. 22.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]