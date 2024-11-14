 Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as DNI director, praises her 'fearless' spirit
Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as DNI director, praises her 'fearless' spirit

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 10:50
Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard attends a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., Nov. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tapped former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to serve as the director of national intelligence (DNI) on Wednesday, saying the military veteran will bring "fearless" spirit to America's intelligence community.
 
Trump issued a statement on the designation of Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve who has served in uniform for more than two decades, with three deployments to conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa.
 

"I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence. For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans," Trump wrote in the statement.
 
He added, "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength."
 
Gabbard served as a House member representing a Hawaii district from 2013-21. Foregoing a run for re-election to Congress in 2020, she ran for president as a Democrat.
 
In 2022, Tulsi announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent. In October this year, she joined the Republican Party.
 
On Tuesday, Trump announced former DNI John Ratcliffe as his pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

Yonhap
