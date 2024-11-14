Yoon begins 8-day trip to Peru, Brazil for APEC, G20 summits



President Yoon Suk Yeol began an eight-day trip on Thursday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and G20 summits to be held in Peru and Brazil.At the multilateral gatherings, Yoon plans to emphasize international solidarity in the face of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and highlight South Korea's responsible diplomacy as a so-called global pivotal state.Attention is focusing on whether Yoon will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during this South American tour. His scheduled return date on Nov. 21 may change depending on whether a meeting with Trump materializes.The presidential office will reportedly review the schedule between the two countries until the last minute in preparation for such a meeting.On the margins of the APEC summit in Lima, Yoon is scheduled to hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday. Additionally, Yoon will hold a bilateral summit with Ishiba and pursue another summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.“We are actively coordinating the South Korea-Japan summit," a senior presidential official said. "We are also discussing the South Korea-China summit, so it will likely happen, too."Yoon will deliver a speech as the leader of the APEC chair country next year at the first summit session on Friday and attend the APEC Business Advisory Council Dialogue and the CEO Summit.On Saturday, the South Korean president will attend a retreat aimed at deepening friendship between APEC leaders, followed by a summit with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.Yoon and Boluarte will also hold a separate defense industry commemorative event where they will sign a plaque to be attached to ships built by South Korean companies at Peruvian shipyards.This is the first time Yoon has visited and held bilateral meetings in a Central or South American country since taking office in May 2022.After his official schedule in Peru, Yoon will travel to Rio de Janeiro, where the G20 summit will be held. On the first day of the summit on Monday, he will attend a ceremony to mark the launch of a G20 initiative to eradicate global hunger and poverty and announce the South Korean government’s contribution to the endeavor.On Tuesday, Yoon will propose international cooperation to overcome the climate crisis and transition to clean energy in a session themed Global Mobilization against Climate Change.First lady Kim Keon Hee is not accompanying Yoon on this South American visit.Ahead of his trip to Peru and Brazil, Yoon spoke to Spanish news agency EFE on the strategic importance of Latin America and issues such as increasing support for Ukraine in response to North Korea’s heightened military ties with Russia, potential talks with Moscow and Beijing and what the return of Trump to the White House would mean for Seoul.South Korea’s vision as a global pivotal state includes “strengthening its mutually beneficial partnerships with other regions of the world, including the Global South,” particularly Latin America, Yoon told EFE in an interview published Thursday.Yoon also outlined what Seoul’s focus for next year’s APEC summit will be, saying that “we want to continue the achievements made by Peru this year and lead the discussion at the APEC level with the slogan 'Building a Sustainable Futureadding that the keywords for the South Korean presidency will be "connection," "innovation" and "prosperity.”On North Korea’s strengthening military ties with Russia, particularly after reports of North Korea sending 10,000 soldiers to support Russia’s efforts in the Ukraine war, Yoon highlighted the global security threat posed by this alliance, as North Korea has also supplied Russia with substantial weaponry in violation of UN sanctions.Yoon stated that if North Korea and Russia continue this "dangerous military adventure," South Korea may consider increasing its support for Ukraine, potentially moving beyond financial and humanitarian aid in collaboration with allies.Yoon also emphasized in the EFE interview that North Korea's involvement in Ukraine could lead to its acquisition of modern warfare experience and sensitive military technology from Russia.Although South Korea's trade laws forbid transferring lethal weapons to conflict zones, Yoon suggested that Seoul might escalate its response if the situation worsens. Additionally, he warned that Russian technology transfers to North Korea could destabilize the region and urged Pyongyang and Moscow to halt their military cooperation.While maintaining diplomatic channels with Russia, Yoon reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to a "strategic dialogue" with China, recognizing China’s role in regional stability, in the EFE interview.Yoon also highlighted South Korea's new "unification doctrine," which aims to improve human rights for North Koreans — a shift from previous policies focused solely on reconciliation. He encouraged the international community to pressure Pyongyang to enhance fundamental freedoms and support Korean reunification.Regarding Trump's return to the U.S. presidency and its implications for South Korea-U.S. relations, Yoon emphasized the strength and longevity of the alliance, which he said was built on mutual trust and has evolved with global changes over the past 70 years. 