 Assembly passes bill on compensation for damage from North's trash-laden balloons
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Assembly passes bill on compensation for damage from North's trash-laden balloons

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 16:33
The National Assembly passes a revised bill that allows compensation for people who suffer damage from North Korea's trash-filled balloons during a plenary session on Thursday. [NEWS1]

The National Assembly passes a revised bill that allows compensation for people who suffer damage from North Korea's trash-filled balloons during a plenary session on Thursday. [NEWS1]

 
The National Assembly on Thursday passed a revised bill that provides state compensation for people who suffer damage from North Korea's trash-laden balloons.
 
During a parliamentary plenary meeting, the ruling and opposition parties voted to amend the Framework Act on Civil Defense to provide compensation for citizens affected by threats that do not constitute a full-scale "civil defense emergency," which refers to wars, armed conflicts and national disasters.
 

Related Article

 
The amendment allows the state or local government to provide full or partial compensation to people who suffer damage to their health, property or life as a direct result of the emergency as defined by presidential decree.
 
Since last May, the North has launched thousands of balloons carrying trash in retaliation for what it claims are anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.
 
The revised bill is expected to take effect six months from now.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea North Korea bill

More in Politics

DP chief in hot seat ahead of court's ruling in election law violation case

Consul general in New York offers to resign over alleged ties to first lady

DP passes third special counsel bill to investigate first lady

Top court upholds sentence on ex-lawmaker who embezzled funds meant for wartime sexual slavery victims

Assembly passes bill on compensation for damage from North's trash-laden balloons

Related Stories

Electricity rates to increase by 5 won per kilowatt-hour

Pass the space agency bill fast

Yoon Suk-yeol tells Assembly bipartisanship is needed

Kepco's electric bill decision is delayed again

Biden administration to hold North accountable, emphasize human rights
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)