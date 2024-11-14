 Identity verification glitch disrupts CSAT process in Gyeonggi
Identity verification glitch disrupts CSAT process in Gyeonggi

Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 11:18
Southern branch of Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education in Suwon [GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL OFFICE OF EDUCATION]

 
The Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education’s system for verifying the identity of examinees reportedly experienced disruptions on the morning of Korea's most prominent college entrance exam.
 
According to the education office, access to the National Education Information System (NEIS) was disrupted on Thursday, the day of suneung, or the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). 
 

The first report of NEIS being unavailable came in around 7 a.m. The office then initiated restoration efforts, and normal operations resumed around 8:20 a.m.
 
NEIS is an educational information system used by 17 provincial and municipal offices of education and approximately 12,000 elementary, middle and high schools nationwide for handling grades, school records and other academic and administrative tasks for students, parents and teachers.
 
For the CSAT, NEIS access is necessary when examinees forget to bring identification, as it allows for the printing of school records.   
 
"Currently, access is possible through an alternative system, and we are guiding users to proceed in this way," said a representative from the provincial office of education.
 
"Although NEIS access is needed to confirm the identity of students who did not bring identification to the test center, we are issuing alternative documents for identification or temporary ID, so there are no major disruptions to the CSAT."
 
This disruption occurred as 520,000 people nationwide took the CSAT on Thursday.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
tags NEIS CSAT Gyeonggi Education

