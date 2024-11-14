Newscaster, model Kim Na-jung questioned over drugs after Philippines trip

Freelance newscaster and model Kim Na-jung, who posted a social media post saying she had taken drugs in the Philippines, was questioned by airport police upon her return to Korea, according to local media on Thursday.Kim returned to Incheon International Airport from Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday and was questioned by Incheon International Airport Police for about two hours before being released.“We took a statement from Kim Na-jung to verify the facts related to the post she made on social media,” a police officer was quoted as saying by local media.“She has not been formally booked on drug charges. The questioning was conducted as a preliminary investigation.”The officer declined to confirm whether a drug test was conducted.On the same day, Kim’s mother had reported to the Seodaemun Police Precinct in Seoul that her daughter, who was on a trip to the Philippines, appeared to have been kidnapped.Earlier that day, Kim had posted on her Instagram account some texts that read, “I am at the Conrad Hotel in Manila. I am under threat for my life.”She later shared some screenshots of text messages that she exchanged with an unidentified individual, saying, “Please call,” and, “Please get in touch,” along with a request to contact the embassy.She did not disclose why she posted these messages at the time.Following this, Kim posted a photo appearing to be taken inside an airport along with a message mentioning drug use, which she quickly deleted.The deleted post reportedly read, “I will die if I get on this plane. Please help me, Korea. I confess that I used drugs in the Philippines. I’m afraid I’ll end up dead due to my paranoia and can’t bring myself to board the plane.”This post sparked controversy in online communities and led a netizen to file a police complaint against Kim, accusing her of violating drug control laws.Freelancer Kim officially began working as a newscaster with OBS in 2011 and worked with several other broadcasters, including YTN and KBS's broadcasting branch in Chuncheon.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]