Time to set up a ‘Ukraine response center’

Pyongyang and Moscow claimed North Korea’s troop dispatch to Russia was “in line with international law” with a condition attached — “if it happens.” That was an attempt to hide a shady deal. However, as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently signed the North-Russia treaty struck in June after Putin, over 10,000 North Korean soldiers are ready to fight on battlefields. Ukraine’s war against Russia is entering a new phase now that the North has decided to participate. As a result, the security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula is also changing in an alarming way.In the early stages of the war, many believed that the Russian military, with overwhelming weapons and equipment, would easily take over Ukraine. But Ukraine resisted the invasion, which violated international law.Russian tanks and armored vehicles didn’t perform well in the mud pits and swamps in eastern Ukraine. Despite having faced more than 700,000 casualties so far, Putin has displayed a relaxed poker face, hardly suitable for a leader at war.But after Russia’s ability to continue combat hit its limits, Russia began using the North as a supplementary base. It was an advantageous environment for Russia, which could take advantage of the North Korean leader’s anxiety about completing strategic weapons like intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) before the U.S. presidential election. The tight military relationship between North Korea and Russia began with the North’s supply of conventional weapons, such as ammunition and ballistic missiles.During her recent visit to Russia, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said, “Until the day of victory, we will be with the Russian comrades.” As she said, the North Korean military’s dispatch of troops to Russia will continue until the war is over — and the scale of the dispatch will continue to grow.The experiences of North Korean soldiers in modern warfare will pose a significant threat to our military, which hasn’t experienced war firsthand. In addition, what Russia will offer the North in return — such as the atmospheric re-entry technology for ICBMs, nuclear-powered submarines, and strategic bombers — will pose a serious security threat that will undermine the military balance on the peninsula. An escalated crisis here, after the war is over, could serve as an excuse for Russian troops to intervene or station in the North in the long run. At the very least, North Korean and Russian forces may start their regular joint drills.To make matters worse, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end the war as soon as his term begins. North Korea may claim that it’s also participating in the war — and get involved in end-of-war negotiations to demand a stake, such as lifted sanctions and recognition as a nuclear power. It’s time to actively prepare for such possible destabilizing factors.Ukraine’s war against Russia could seriously affect our security. First of all, when all NATO members, led by the United States, are Korea’s allies, there’s the question of the extent to which Korea can accept their request to help Ukraine. Another question is that of how to manage Korea-Russia relations, which will become uncomfortable.It is necessary to change the current response in order to respond to uncertain situations. The government, led by the National Security Office, is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and seeking alternative plans. However, existing government organizations, which must deal with administrative jobs, cannot be handle this matter. Ukraine’s war against Russia is a critical issue that requires all civilian, government and military experts to work together to devise countermeasures.I propose launching a tentatively named “Ukraine Response Center.” As was the case in response to the 2010 sinking of the ROKS Cheonan, a separate organization should serve as the command center to gather all information on the war, predict its direction and devise countermeasures. On top of this, the center must carry out comprehensive tasks, including public briefings. The ongoing war in Europe is not unrelated to Korea. Proactive efforts and actions are needed to minimize adverse effects on the nation.Translation by the Korea JoongAng Daily staff.