Today's fortune: Nov. 14, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: west1936: Eat healthy food.1948: The morning may be better than the afternoon.1960: Listen more and talk less.1972: You may be half-successful.1984: Try to keep in sync with your senior.1996: Don’t stand out. Act just average.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: understandingLucky direction: east1937: Live young and try to understand young people.1949: Stand in the other person's shoes.1961: Be indifferent to worldly affairs.1973: You must read the ambience well.1985: You must foresee the outcome well.1997: Be empathetic to what others say.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: east1938: A thrilling day.1950: You may feel younger today.1962: Family’s happiness is your happiness.1974: Unity and harmony are the keys to success.1986: If there is a group thing, get involved.1998: Unite as one to win.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: south1939: Keep warm.1951: Eat well even if you don’t want to.1963: Have teatime with someone.1975: You may have to walk a tightrope between the two.1987: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.1999: Have pride in yourself.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: compassionateLucky direction: east1940: Read a book or a newspaper.1952: Live young and today.1964: You may be giving more than getting.1976: Enjoy the art of slowness.1988: The morning is better than the afternoon.2000: You reap what you sow.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: north1941: You need not rush. Take it slowly.1953: Avoid laborious work.1965: No one is perfect.1977: It’s okay to be a step behind.1989: Don’t cross the lines that must be kept.2001: Cry if you want to.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: north1942: You may get pleasant surprise out of something you thought little of.1954: You may be earning from a good cause.1966: You may reach your goal and feel rewarded.1978: You may be making a step forward instead of backward.1990: You may see progress in your venture.2002: You may find hope in your future path.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: compassionateLucky direction: west1943: The older the better in relationships and good wine.1955: When a twig grows hard, it is difficult to twist it.1967: Don’t change. Be as true as the beginning.1979: You must accommodate to the changes.1991: Don’t think the front door is the only way in. There are doors in the back and side as well as the windows.2003: Try to stand in another person's shoes.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: encounteringLucky direction: east1944: You may be getting a new thing.1956: You may get invited or hear some kind of news.1968: Change what needs to be changed and throw away what must go.1980: You may take interest in a new thing or new environment.1992: Have interest in a foreign country.2004: Be empathetic toward what others say.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1945: There may be a bigger gain than loss.1957: You may be lucky in fortune and relationships.1969: There may be more money coming in than going out.1981: You may get good results from your efforts.1993: You may get a side gig or money.2005: You may get some extra cash.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: passionateLucky direction: south1946: You’re young at heart1958: Pastimes are necessary in old age.1970: Have confidence, but don’t set your goal too high.1982: Don’t think about the results. Just do your best.1994: Don’t waste your energy on chasing immediate gains.2006: The young have a license to passion.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: fulfillingLucky direction: west1935: Parental love has no limits.1947: People matter more than money.1959: Live with love and gratitude.1971: You may see eye to eye.1983: Love cannot be perfect.1995: You may get your love genes recharged.2007: Fall in love with learning.