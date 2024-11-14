Today's fortune: Nov. 14, 2024
Published: 14 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 (Oct. 14 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1936: Eat healthy food.
1948: The morning may be better than the afternoon.
1960: Listen more and talk less.
1972: You may be half-successful.
1984: Try to keep in sync with your senior.
1996: Don’t stand out. Act just average.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: east
1937: Live young and try to understand young people.
1949: Stand in the other person's shoes.
1961: Be indifferent to worldly affairs.
1973: You must read the ambience well.
1985: You must foresee the outcome well.
1997: Be empathetic to what others say.
Tiger
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: east
1938: A thrilling day.
1950: You may feel younger today.
1962: Family’s happiness is your happiness.
1974: Unity and harmony are the keys to success.
1986: If there is a group thing, get involved.
1998: Unite as one to win.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: south
1939: Keep warm.
1951: Eat well even if you don’t want to.
1963: Have teatime with someone.
1975: You may have to walk a tightrope between the two.
1987: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.
1999: Have pride in yourself.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: compassionate
Lucky direction: east
1940: Read a book or a newspaper.
1952: Live young and today.
1964: You may be giving more than getting.
1976: Enjoy the art of slowness.
1988: The morning is better than the afternoon.
2000: You reap what you sow.
Snake
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: north
1941: You need not rush. Take it slowly.
1953: Avoid laborious work.
1965: No one is perfect.
1977: It’s okay to be a step behind.
1989: Don’t cross the lines that must be kept.
2001: Cry if you want to.
Horse
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: north
1942: You may get pleasant surprise out of something you thought little of.
1954: You may be earning from a good cause.
1966: You may reach your goal and feel rewarded.
1978: You may be making a step forward instead of backward.
1990: You may see progress in your venture.
2002: You may find hope in your future path.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: compassionate
Lucky direction: west
1943: The older the better in relationships and good wine.
1955: When a twig grows hard, it is difficult to twist it.
1967: Don’t change. Be as true as the beginning.
1979: You must accommodate to the changes.
1991: Don’t think the front door is the only way in. There are doors in the back and side as well as the windows.
2003: Try to stand in another person's shoes.
Monkey
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: east
1944: You may be getting a new thing.
1956: You may get invited or hear some kind of news.
1968: Change what needs to be changed and throw away what must go.
1980: You may take interest in a new thing or new environment.
1992: Have interest in a foreign country.
2004: Be empathetic toward what others say.
Rooster
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1945: There may be a bigger gain than loss.
1957: You may be lucky in fortune and relationships.
1969: There may be more money coming in than going out.
1981: You may get good results from your efforts.
1993: You may get a side gig or money.
2005: You may get some extra cash.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: south
1946: You’re young at heart
1958: Pastimes are necessary in old age.
1970: Have confidence, but don’t set your goal too high.
1982: Don’t think about the results. Just do your best.
1994: Don’t waste your energy on chasing immediate gains.
2006: The young have a license to passion.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: west
1935: Parental love has no limits.
1947: People matter more than money.
1959: Live with love and gratitude.
1971: You may see eye to eye.
1983: Love cannot be perfect.
1995: You may get your love genes recharged.
2007: Fall in love with learning.
