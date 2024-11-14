Busan KCC Egis lose to Meralco Bolts 81-80 in East Asia Super League



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

Busan KCC Egis suffered a narrow 81-80 loss to the Meralco Bolts at the PhilSports Arena in the Philippines on Wednesday, marking their second consecutive defeat in the East Asia Super League (EASL).Egis held the lead for much of the game but were overtaken by the Bolts in the final minute. Egis led 26-20 at the end of the first quarter and extended their advantage to 53-42 by halftime. They were still up 68-63 at the end of the third quarter.However, the Bolts mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 80-80. With just six seconds remaining, Akil Mitchell scored a critical free throw, sealing the victory for the Bolts at 81-80.Mitchell was the game’s top scorer with 33 points, while Egis's Denote Burton followed closely with 26 points.Wednesday's win marked the Bolts' second victory in Group B, where they sit in second place on the five-team table. For Egis, it was their second straight loss, leaving them at the bottom of Group B.The top two teams from Groups A and B will advance to the semifinals.Egis are one of only two teams in Group B without a win, alongside the New Taipei Kings, who have played one game fewer. Fellow KBL team Suwon KT Sonicboom, also competing in the EASL for the first time this season, have a 1-1 record in Group A, sitting in third place. San Miguel Beermen and Hong Kong Eastern are yet to secure a win in Group A.Sonicboom and Egis face a busier schedule than other KBL teams this season, as the EASL and KBL schedules overlap until February, when the EASL group stage concludes.The EASL has seen strong performances from KBL teams since its inception in 2023. Anyang KGC, now the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, were the inaugural champions and finished third the following season, with Seoul SK Knights as runners-up.This season, Ryukyu Golden Kings, Taoyuan Pauian Pilots and Hiroshima Dragonflies have all been unbeaten with two wins.Egis will next face the Golden Kings on Dec. 4, while Sonicboom will play the Dragonflies on the same day.Both KBL teams will also continue their KBL campaigns, with Sonicboom scheduled to play the Changwon LG Sakers later on Thursday and Egis taking on Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus on Nov. 27.Egis, who claimed their first KBL Championship last season after finishing fifth in the regular season, have recorded four wins from their opening nine games and sit in sixth place on the 10-team table. Sonicboom have had a stronger start, with seven wins from their first 10 games, placing them in fourth.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]