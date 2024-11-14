Spurs' Rodrigo Betancur likely to receive ban over racist comments about Son



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

JIM BULLEY

jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is reportedly expected to receive a lengthy ban from the Football Association (FA) over perceived racist comments regarding teammate Son Heung-min in June.The Athletic reported Wednesday that the FA has yet to decide the extent of the ban, but it could suspend him from a number of matches.Bentancur was embroiled in controversy after saying that Koreans all “look the same” on a Uruguayan television program in June.While appearing on Uruguayan show "Por La Camiseta," (2019-) Bentancur was asked by host Rafa Cotelo for a Spurs shirt."Sonny's?" Bentancur said. "It could be Sonny’s cousin too [...] they all look the same."The idea that all Asians or all Koreans look the same is a common racist stereotype that has been directed at Korean celebrities, and in particular K-pop stars, in the past. His remarks constitute an “aggravated breach” under the FA rules.Bentancur later posted an Instagram story and said: “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke! You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you brother!”Son accepted Bentancur’s apology by sharing an Instagram post later in June that said: “I’ve spoken with Lolo. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all. We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in preseason to fight for our club as one.”Son has regularly been the victim of racism from opposition fans while playing in the Premier League.During a Spurs game against West Ham last February, multiple tweets from self-proclaimed West Ham fans calling Son a “dog eating [expletive]” were posted shortly after Son scored a goal in the 72nd minute. Tottenham and the FA called on social media companies and authorities to take action against the "utterly reprehensible online racist abuse," though it is unclear if any individual faced punishment.Footage of a Spurs game against Crystal Palace last May showed a fan in the away end of the stadium making a racist gesture aimed at Son, who appeared to see it while walking toward the touchline. Crystal Palace handed that fan, a 44-year-old man, a three-year ban last November.Other Korean football players in Europe have also faced racist abuse abroad, including Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan. Wolves filed a formal complaint to UEFA after a player, believed to be Hwang, was the target of racist abuse during a friendly against Portuguese side Farense. Fans made racist gestures toward the striker as he prepared to take a penalty. That incident came nearly a year after Hwang's introduction to the Wolves. On the sidelines of a game against Manchester United in 2021, United fans sang an offensive chant that referenced Koreans eating dog meat.A Serbian TV pundit last November appeared to call Red Star Belgrade midfielder Hwang In-beom "Kim Jong-un," after the North Korean leader, during a live broadcast of a UEFA Champions League match — which Serbian football fans characterized as a small gaffe instead of an offensive remark.BY PAIK JI-HWAN, JIM BULLEY [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]