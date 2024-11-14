Who is Marvin Park? La Liga’s Canary Islands connection to Korea

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Korean football star Lee Kang-in bid farewell to Mallorca in July 2023, joining Paris Saint-Germain. His departure from Mallorca marked the end of an era, but La Liga continues to maintain its ties to Korea through another rising star: Marvin Park.Park, born in Palma de Mallorca to a Korean mother and Nigerian father, is under contract until June 2028 with La Liga side UD Las Palmas, the only club in the top-tier Spanish league that call the Canary Islands their home turf.The 24-year-old has become a key fixture on Las Palmas’ lineup and has established himself as one of the club’s top prospects.He was promoted to the first team in May 2023 while on loan to the Canary Islands club, whose associative style of play evokes that of FC Barcelona, the Premier League’s Manchester City or top-tier Dutch side Ajax.Park kept his spot in the highest echelon of Spanish football with Las Palmas as the island club avoided relegation with 40 points, ending the 2023/24 season at No. 16 on the 20-team table.Who is Park, the footballer forging his career more than 11,000 kilometers away from Korea as one of the country’s sole connections to a La Liga absent Lee Kang-in?At 16 years old, Park — whose full name is Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park — joined the prestigious Real Madrid academy, where he shone in the UEFA Youth League. He also debuted for the Spanish U-19 national team, showcasing his potential on the international stage.At 20, he made his senior debut for Real under Zinedine Zidane, who led the club to three straight Champions League titles. Park’s journey continued as he joined Real Madrid Castilla, the reserve team, further honing his skills and proving his worth in one of the world’s most competitive football environments.Park was first loaned out to Las Palmas in August 2022 and again in August 2023.During his time in yellow, Park has been a fundamental piece in the 62 official matches played — 24 in the second division, one Copa del Rey appearance and 37 in the first division after helping the club earn promotion to the top tier in the 2022/23 season.He has played roles both in defense and attack, acting as a right-back and right-winger, facing an elite class of young talents such as Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal and Antoine Griezmann. His performance in a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid in Gran Canaria on Nov. 3, 2023, which he played as a starter, is particularly noteworthy.In that match, Park showcased his versatility and tenacity, seamlessly transitioning between defensive duties and offensive support. He made several key interceptions, neutralizing Atletico's attacking threats, while also contributing to Las Palmas forward momentum with precise passes and decisive runs down the right flank.His ability to keep up with top-tier players like Griezmann highlighted his defensive prowess, while his involvement in the build-up to the winning goal demonstrated his offensive capabilities.In the 2023/2024 season, Park ranked as the sixth-fastest player in La Liga, with an average speed of 35.2 kilometers per hour.His speed and power are his main weapons, and his ability to take on rivals has made him an invaluable resource for unlocking matches and creating dangerous situations.This skill has been evident both in the first and second divisions, where teams often defend deeply. “He is a player for 30-35 matches per season in a top category," said then-Las Palmas manager Garcia Pimienta, who led the club in the second division.Pimienta, a Catalan coach with solid training in “La Masía”, Barcelona’s youth academy, has been the architect of Park's rise in the professional world.Pimienta's tactical scheme usually placed Park as a right winger, accompanied by a right-back with strong defensive qualities, such as Álex Suárez, or a more offensive profile, like Julián Araujo — on loan from FC Barcelona.This way, Park could focus on one-on-one situations and impact the attack, without neglecting the defense, proving to be one of the most versatile players on the team.According to Besoccer data, in the last season as a defender, Park was one of the La Liga players who attempted — and successfully completed — the most ball progressions, and who made the most crosses per match.Beyond his speed, Park has overcome his physical problems, showing himself to be a fighter who has significantly improved his tactical intelligence. His ability to read the game and position himself properly on the field has been reflected in numerous offensive plays.In the 2024/2025 season, with Luis Carrión as the new coach, Marvin Park has already started in five official league matches, facing Sevilla in Gran Canaria (2-2), Leganés in Butarque (2-1), both as a right winger in attack, and Real Madrid again in Gran Canaria (1-1). On Sunday, September 1st, he came off the bench in the 2-0 de-feat against Deportivo Alavés, before rejoining the starting lineup for a 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao the following week and a 2-1 loss to CA Osasuna.In the match against Real Madrid, Marvin played all 90 minutes as a right winger in defense and delivered an impressive performance, recording 5 recoveries, winning 7 out of 11 duels, completing 26 out of 30 passes, and effectively shutting down Vini-cius' attacking efforts.He shares the locker room with Jasper Cillessen, the most veteran member of Unión Deportiva Las Palmas. Not only is he a formidable sprinter, but he is also a player with outstanding technical skills, capable of making precise dribbles and accurate passes that create scoring opportunities.Additionally, Park's versatility allows him to contribute defensively when needed, making him an invaluable asset on both ends of the pitch.It is worth mentioning that the top scorer of UD Las Palmas in the previous season was the Canarian Kirian Rodríguez, an attacking midfielder who scored six goals. More than for its forwards, UDLP stood out for its defensive solidity, with goalkeeper Álvaro Valles contending for the “Zamora Trophy” for the best goalkeeper.While Park has been sidelined at Las Palmas since late September, another Korean player has stepped into the breach.Eighteen-year-old Kim Min-su made his La Liga debut with Girona on Oct. 19, appearing for 18 minutes against Real Sociedad. He has since made his own trip to the Canary Islands, playing a single minute of a game against Las Palmas on Oct. 26, before making a third appearance against Getafe on Nov. 10.Kim and Park remain the only players with any connection to Korea currently active in La Liga.BY ANDRES ARENCIBIA ALMEIDA [kjdsports@joongang.co.kr]