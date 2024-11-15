From tough terrain to tennis, JLR events showcase ‘modern luxury’

Car enthusiasts and curious customers alike milled around an RV campground in Yangyang, Gangwon, in September for the Destination Defender event put on by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Korea, where the essence of “modern luxury” — the brand’s core philosophy — took to the outdoors.Attendees enjoyed water activities, rock climbing and yoga along with live performances, fireworks and fine dining as part of a series that includes events that bring its vision to outdoor experiences like Destination Defender, which was also held in Inje, Gangwon, in March, allowing customers to try their hands at off-road driving in the Defender range along a seaside road and a route equipped with Land Rover’s Dynamic Display Equipment to experience all of the SUV’s driving functions with the latest technology.The brand also hosts indoor events, with the opening of its first Korean Range Rover House in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, last December adding to its locations in London and Sydney, which aim to provide curated luxury experiences befitting Range Rover’s reputation.At the Yeoju branch, JLR Korea did an exclusive reveal of the all-new Range Rover Sport SV, with a driving program offering customers the chance to try out the newest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport along with sensory events such as a custom scent-blending program and a sound bath medication at the “Church of the Heart” realized by renowned architect Tadao Ando as well as a nature-inspired “Signature Evening” fine dining experience from star chef Sam Kim.The Range Rover House also hosted its SV Bespoke Commissioning Suite for the first time in Korea, providing customers with on-on-one expert consulting for top-tier personalization. The program allows them to see the design and feel the material options to customize their vehicle.Another embodiment of the luxurious philosophy of Range Rover is its partnership in tennis. As an official partner of Wimbledon, the automaker provides the ceremonial vehicles for the top tournament. In July, JLR Korea held and event commemorating the partnership at the British Embassy in Seoul that drew a crowd with the Range Rover SV on display to showcase the brand’s luxury concept with top-quality materials and innovative technology, as well as the Range Rover Sport SV Edition ONE, the lineup’s flagship SUV that combines sporty luxury with unprecedented functionality.Guests at the event dressed in white to watch the Wimbledon men’s singles semifinal match and were given a beginner-friendly one-point lesson ahead of the viewing from Korean tennis legend Lee Hyung-taik. An abundance of champagne and the tournament’s signature strawberries and cream authenticated the experience.JLR Korea plans to stage more events to show off the personality of each vehicle in its lineup and provide clients with a unique experience of modern luxury.BY KIM YEONSOO [kim.yeonsoo1@joongang.co.kr]