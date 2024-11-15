Hyundai Motor appoints José Muñoz as first non-Korean CEO



Hyundai Motor has appointed José Muñoz as the company’s first non-Korean CEO. Muñoz previously served as the global chief operating officer of Hyundai.Muñoz, who was also the president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, will take on the role of president and CEO of Hyundai Motor, effective Jan. 1, 2025.Chang Jae-hoon, the current CEO of Hyundai Motor, has been promoted to vice chair of Hyundai Motor Group, where he will oversee the group’s automotive division.Sung Kim, a former U.S. diplomat who has served as the automaker's advisor since January 2024, was appointed president of Hyundai Motor. He will lead the company's think tank. Kim also previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Korea.Kia has promoted Choi Jun-young to the role of president. Choi was previously head of the company’s Domestic Production Division and served as chief safety officer.BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]