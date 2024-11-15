Korean battery stocks drop nearly 10% as Trump moves to eliminate EV tax credit



CHO YONG-JUN

Stocks of Korea's major battery makers slumped nearly 10 percent following reports that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to eliminate the EV tax credit.LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation all opened lower on Friday. As of 11:00 a.m., LG Energy Solution had fallen 9.24 percent to 383,000 won ($271), followed by Samsung SDI with an 8.70 percent decrease to 241,500 won and SK Innovation, which dropped 7.30 percent to 95,200 won.Reuters reported Thursday that Trump's transition team is planning to eliminate the maximum $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases, a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).This move is part of the incoming administration's broader tax reform agenda, according to the report.The IRA EV tax credits require the final assembly of the vehicle to be completed in North America and set an MSRP limit of $55,000 or less for passenger vehicles and $80,000 or less for SUVs, vans and pickup trucks.Currently, 15 EVs are eligible for the tax credit, with none produced by the Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai Motor shares rose by 0.99 percent to 203,500 won, while Kia shares fell by 2.38 percent to 90,300 won.Hyundai Motor Group had been expected to benefit from the IRA tax credit with EVs produced at its new Georgia plant.