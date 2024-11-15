안성재 셰프, ‘흑백 요리사’는 ‘감성적’ 여정

안성재 셰프. [넷플릭스 코리아]Anh Sung-jae, 42, sits in the top echelon of global culinary circles. Earning — and maintaining — the three-Michelin-star status of Mosu Seoul, he is often defined by his serious, uncompromising craft and quiet confidence.안성재(42) 셰프는 세계 요식업계 최상의 자리에 올라 있다. 서울 모수(Mosu)로 미쉐린 별 3개를 받고 이 지위를 유지하고 있는 그는 종종 진지하고 타협하지 않는 장인 정신, 그리고 조용한 자신감을 가진 인물로 정의된다.So, when news broke that he would be appearing as a judge on a cooking survival show, it seemed slightly out of character. But Anh delivered honorably on Netflix’s Korea’s “Culinary Class Wars,” rising in popularity with the show’s unprecedented success both at home and abroad.이 때문에 그가 요리 서바이벌의 심사위원으로 출연한다는 소식이 알려졌을 때 그의 성격과 다소 어긋나는 듯 보였다. 하지만 안 셰프는 넷플릭스 코리아의 ‘흑백 요리사’에서 훌륭하게 자신의 몫을 해냈고 이 프로그램이 국내외에서 전례 없는 성공을 거두며 인기를 얻었다.In a candid phone interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Anh on Monday said the last few days had been somewhat emotional for him.코리아중앙데일리와의 솔직한 전화 인터뷰에서 안 셰프는 촬영 이후 며칠 동안 감정이 벅차올랐다 밝혔다.The filming was nerve-racking, as he had stayed relatively off-camera and in the kitchen for the past 20 years. After a myriad of spiffy outfit fittings for the show, he even felt a little unsure of whether he could pull off his on-screen role.지난 20년 동안 카메라에 잡히지 않는 주방에만 머물렀던 그에게 촬영은 상당히 긴장되는 경험이었다. 방송을 위해 여러 벌의 세련된 의상을 입으며 자신이 화면에서 잘 해낼 수 있을지 다소 불안하기도 했다고 한다.However, Anh’s clear sense of purpose as a dedicated chef who cherishes his professional community kept him focused during the three months of shooting. Now, he confidently says that starring in “Culinary Class Wars” was “the right choice.”하지만 소속된 업계를 소중히 여기는 헌신적인 셰프로서 그의 명확한 목적 의식이 촬영을 하는 3개월 동안 집중할 수 있게 해주었다. 이제 그는 ‘흑백 요리사’ 출연은 “올바른 선택이었다”고 자신 있게 말할 수 있다.“Thanks to the show, people are curious about our profession and restaurants,” which may not sound grand, but “to us, it’s everything,” said Anh.안 셰프는 “프로그램 덕분에 사람들이 셰프라는 직업과 레스토랑에 대해 궁금해 하고 있다”고 말했다. 이는 대단하게 들리지 않을지 몰라도 “우리에겐 이게 전부”라는 것이다.The chef says he has never been too good at staying awake to watch television late at night, and he hasn’t been able to watch the whole series yet. But he may not need to, adding, “I already know the ending!”안 셰프는 늘 밤 늦도록 텔레비전을 보며 깨어있는 걸 잘 하지 못해 아직 시리즈를 다 보지 못했다고 한다. 어쩌면 시리즈를 다 볼 필요는 없을 것 같기도 하다는 그는 농담처럼 “결말은 이미 알고 있기 때문”이라고 덧붙였다.Many of the show’s contestants are seeing incredible public fame, and some have even booked new TV gigs.이 프로그램의 많은 참가자들은 놀라운 유명세를 얻고 있으며, 일부는 심지어 새로운 TV 프로그램을 계약했다.But arguably the show’s biggest new star is Anh. The California-raised chef’s soft-spoken yet discerning demeanor, spontaneous use of English expressions and tailored suits have become inspiration to a slew of memes and comedy shows like “SNL Korea” (2021-).하지만 논란의 여지없이 이 프로그램이 낳은 가장 큰 새로운 별은 안 셰프일 것이다. 캘리포니아에서 자란 그의 부드러우면서도 날카로운 태도, 즉흥적으로 쓰는 영어 표현, 그리고 맞춤 수트는 수많은 밈(짤)을 생산했고, ‘SNL 코리아’(2021~현재)와 같은 코미디 프로그램에 영감을 주기도 했다.WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr, yim.seunghye@joongang.co.kr]