A wild return to the ‘Roaring Twenties’? (KOR)

Donald Trump won the presidential election by a landslide. Moreover, the Republican Party took control of both the House and Senate. Trump is making exporters to the United States nervous by branding tariffs “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.”Democrats are devastated and can’t understand the re-election of someone like Trump. But a very similar thing happened in the country 100 years ago.At the time of the 1920 presidential election, Woodrow Wilson was the incumbent president. His accomplishments included the creation of the Federal Reserve System and the antitrust laws. He led the World War I victory, initiated the creation of the League of Nations and won the Nobel Peace Prize.But things were not favorable at the end of his term. The Spanish flu spread around the world, killing more than 17 million people. Economic conditions also worsened. Many workers lost their jobs and suffered from financial hardship. Strikes became commonplace and anarchism and riots were rampant. Wilson, who had to deal with the situation, suffered an ischemic stroke in 1919.James Cox became the Democratic presidential candidate and tried to maintain Wilson’s policies. Republican candidate Warren Harding advocated a “return to normalcy” aimed at abolishing idealistic policies. He penetrated the public sentiment that had grown tired of being involved in the First World War. Americans who suffered the scars of the war and the aftermath of the pandemic missed their peaceful daily lives. Harding won the 1920 election with more than 60 percent of the votes. The Republican Party also swept the House and Senate elections.Having achieved the “Red Sweep,” the Republican Party started drafting a new frame — easing regulations and rebuilding diplomatic isolationism. In 1922, the Republicans passed the Fordney-McCumber Tariff Act aimed at raising import tariffs to around 40 percent. European countries also imposed retaliatory tariffs. France raised tariffs on U.S. automobiles to 100 percent. Spain also levied tariffs of 40 percent on imports from the United States.Then, prices of daily necessities such as groceries started to rise. But the U.S. economy boomed in the 1920s. Industrial output increased and the size of the economy grew by nearly 40 percent, while the number of the unemployed plunged. As women’s suffrage was granted, the economic participation of women also increased. New technologies such as radio, automobiles, film and aviation drove productivity innovation. The stock market also soared to a record. The entertainment and culture of dancing to jazz and wearing short dresses spread. It was the time that was called the “Roaring 20s.”Trump wants to recreate the great 1920s by raising tariffs and promoting innovative technologies, including AI. But the Roaring 20s in the last century ended with the stock market collapse and the Great Depression. The beggar-thy-neighbor policy of America First only increases the chance of a global demand shortage and economic collapse.도널드 트럼프 후보가 대선에서 압승했다. 덤으로 공화당은 미국 상하 양원의 지배권을 모두 차지했다. 트럼프는 관세가 “사전에서 가장 아름다운 단어”라며 대미 수출국을 긴장시키고 있다.민주당 지지자는 망연자실, 트럼프 같은 인물의 재집권을 이해할 수 없다. 하지만, 100년 전 미국에서도 현재와 매우 비슷한 현상이 일어났다.1920년 대선 당시 현직 대통령은 우드로 윌슨이었다. 그는 경제 분야에서 연방준비제도 창설과 독점 금지 등의 업적을 남겼다. 제1차 세계대전을 승리로 이끌고 국제연맹 창설을 주도해 노벨 평화상도 받았다.임기 말 상황은 좋지 않았다. 전 세계에 스페인 독감이 퍼져 1700만 명 이상 목숨을 잃었다. 경제 여건도 악화했다. 많은 노동자가 일자리를 잃고 생활고에 시달렸다. 파업이 일상화하고 무정부주의와 폭동이 판쳤다. 상황을 수습해야 할 윌슨은 1919년 뇌경색으로 쓰러졌다.제임스 콕스가 민주당 후보가 되어 정책을 계승하고자 했다. 공화당의 워런 하딩 후보는 이상주의적 정책을 폐기하는 ‘정상 복귀(return to normalcy)’를 주장하며 세계전쟁 가담으로 지친 민심을 파고들었다. 전쟁의 상흔과 팬데믹 후유증에 시달리던 미국인은 평화로웠던 과거의 일상을 그리워했다. 하딩은 60%가 넘는 득표율로 승리했다. 공화당도 상하 양원 선거를 휩쓸었다.‘레드스위프'(Red Sweep, 보수의 싹쓸이 승리)를 달성한 공화당은 새판 짜기에 돌입해 규제 완화와 외교적 고립주의 재건에 나섰다. 1922년 공화당은 포드니-매컴버 관세법을 통과시켜 수입관세를 40% 안팎으로 올렸다. 유럽 각국도 보복 관세를 부과했다. 프랑스는 미국산 자동차에 부과하는 관세를 100%로 올렸다. 스페인도 미국산 수입품에 40%의 관세를 매겼다.식료품 등 생필품 가격이 상승했다. 하지만, 1920년대 미국 경제는 호황을 지속했다. 산업 생산과 경제 규모는 40% 가까이 증가했고 실업자는 급감했다. 세계 최초로 투표권이 보장된 여성의 경제활동 참가도 늘어났다. 라디오∙자동차∙영화∙항공 등 신기술이 대거 등장해 생산성 혁신을 이끌었다. 주가도 사상 최고치로 급등했다. 짧은 드레스를 입고 재즈 선율에 맞춰 춤을 추는 향락적 문화가 퍼졌다. ‘광란의 20년대(Roaring ‘20s)’라 불린 좋은 시절이었다.트럼프도 관세를 올리고 AI를 포함한 혁신 기술을 진흥해 위대한 20년대를 재현하고자 한다. 하지만, 100년 전 광란의 20년대는 증시 붕괴로 막을 내리고 대공황이 엄습했다. 자국 우선의 근린궁핍화정책은 전 세계 수요 부족과 경제 붕괴의 가능성을 높인다.