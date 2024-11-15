Minimize our security risks before it’s too late (KOR)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nearly completed the lineup of his diplomatic and security team for his second term. Trump selected most of the new faces from people in their 40s and 50s, former field officers in the military, his Florida connections and hardliners on China. The decision reflects the maverick ex-president’s determination to change the establishment. But it also deepens our security concerns about North Korea.The most noteworthy in the new lineup is Trump’s exclusion of generals in the defense and security fields, as suggested by his recruitment of House Rep. Michael Waltz, a former colonel, as his national security adviser, and Fox News anchor Peter Hegseth, a former major in the U.S. Army, as his defense secretary. Tulsi Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, has been picked as the Director of National Intelligence.The three recruits certainly have experiences in wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait, but their ranks are relatively low. Despite their sufficient combat experiences on the battlefields, grade officers can show limits in seeing the big picture, or a strategic approach to armed conflicts. Also, they don’t have much experience with the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command.During Trump’s first term, James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps four-star general, served as defense secretary, and H.R. McMaster, a retired Army lieutenant general served as Trump’s national security adviser. These veterans armed with strategic minds helped control Trump’s impulsive behavior, like his threat to withdraw the U.S. forces from South Korea. His uneasiness about such veterans’ advice may have convinced him to not recruit them in his second term.Marco Rubio, the senator from Florida, became a persona non grata twice in the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s sanctions list. Given his strong push for the act on banning TikTok in the U.S. and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, Rubio is an iconic hardliner on China. Waltz also shows a hawkish stance toward China, as implied by his insistence on reinforcing Taiwan’s armaments. The two men will likely shift the U.S.-China relations from de-risking to decoupling.If such hardliners ignore the resolution of North Korean nuclear threats and instead concentrate on China bashing in Trump’s second term, our leverage between the U.S. and China can shrink noticeably. They could also start nuclear reduction talks with the North after skipping the South or want to pull out the USFK.Our government must wisely deal with Trump’s picks for U.S. diplomacy and security teams. The time has come for South Korea to minimize the diplomatic and security risks before it’s too late.내년 1월 20일 출범하는 트럼프 2기 정부에 참여할 외교·안보 진용의 인선 작업이 사실상 마무리됐다. 젊은 40·50세대 발탁, 영관급 장교 중용, 플로리다 인맥, 대중 강경파 색채가 두드러진다. 트럼프 당선인의 주류 기득권 세력 교체 의지가 강하게 반영됐는데, 대한민국 안보 관점에서 보면 그만큼 불확실성도 커졌다.가장 눈에 띄는 인사 특징은 장성급 배제와 영관급 중용이다. 특수부대인 그린베레 대령 출신인 마이클 왈츠 하원의원(플로리다)을 백악관 국가안보보좌관에 임명하고, 예비역 육군 소령으로 폭스뉴스 진행을 맡았던 피트 헤그세스를 국방장관에 내정했다. 현역 여성 중령인 털시 개버드는 국가정보국(DNI) 국장에 발탁했다.이들은 아프가니스탄 전쟁, 이라크 전쟁, 쿠웨이트 파병 경험이 있지만, 영관급이라는 한계가 있다. 영관급은 전투 경험이 많고 전술에는 능하겠지만, 장성급 눈높이에서 큰 그림을 그리며 전략적으로 사고하고 정무적으로 조율하는 역량은 부족할 수밖에 없다. 특히 주한미군사령부를 비롯해 한·미 동맹과의 직접적 인연이 없거나 약한 것도 아쉬운 대목이다.트럼프 1기 시절엔 제임스 매티스 국방장관(해병대 4성 장군), 허버트 맥매스터 국가안보보좌관(육군 3성 장군) 등 경험 많은 장성급 출신이 중용됐다. 전략적 마인드를 갖춘 이들 베테랑은 주한미군 철수론 등 당시 트럼프 대통령의 돌출적 행보에 맞서 직언하고 위험을 완충해 주는 역할을 수행했다. 이런 장성급 원로들의 견제가 불편했는지 트럼프 당선인은 2기 외교·안보 진용을 짜면서 의식적으로 장성급 출신을 멀리했다는 해석이 나온다.국무장관에 내정된 마코 루비오 상원의원(플로리다)은 중국 외교부의 제재 리스트에 두 차례 오른 '기피 인물(Persona non grata)'이다. 틱톡 금지법과 위구르 강제노동 방지법 제정을 주도해 의회에서 대표적 반중 정치인으로 꼽힌다. 왈츠 국가안보보좌관도 대만의 무장 강화를 주장해 온 대중 강경론자다. 이들은 미·중 관계를 위험관리(De-risking)에서 탈동조화(De-coupling)로 몰고 갈 가능성이 커 보인다.만약 반중 성향의 트럼프 2기 외교·안보 실세들이 북한 핵 문제 해결을 후순위로 미루고 중국 때리기에만 집중할 경우 미·중 사이에서 한국의 입지가 많이 축소되고 적잖은 유탄이 튈 수 있다. 무엇보다 북·미 핵 군축 직거래, 주한미군 철수론 등이 제기될 수도 있다.윤석열 정부는 이처럼 불확실성이 커진 트럼프 2기 외교·안보 인사들을 상대해야 하는 큰 숙제가 생겼다. 기존에 구축된 다양한 한·미 동맹 채널을 십분 활용, 또는 확장해 긴밀히 소통해야 한다. 새로운 핵심 실세들과 조속히 선을 연결해 트럼프 2기가 몰고 올 외교·안보 리스크 최소화에 집중할 때다.