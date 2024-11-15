Apink to hold festive concerts 'PINK Christmas' next month

Girl group Apink will hold its seventh solo concert series, "PINK Christmas," on Dec. 21 and 22, according to its agency Choi Creative Lab.The concerts will be held at the KBS Arena in Gangseo District, western Seoul."PINK Christmas" will be Apink's first full-member solo concert in four years. The group held a fan showcase called “Pink Drive” in April last year, followed by the release of its holiday season song “PINK Christmas” on Dec.11. The group released a fan song “Wait Me There" on April 19.Ticket sales will begin on Nov. 21 for members of the fan club and general sales will begin Nov. 22, both at Interpark.Apink debuted as a seven-member girl group in 2011 but is better known as a six-member group after Hong Yoo-kyung left in 2013.Currently, the band consists of five members, Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young, after the departure of Son Na-eun in 2022. It is best known for hits “NoNoNo” (2013), “Mr. Chu” (2014), “LUV" (2014) and “Dumhdurum” (2020).BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]