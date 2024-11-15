Former Riize member Seunghan to debut as solo artist next year

Seunghan, a former member of the boy band Riize, will return to the music scene as solo artist next year, according to his agency SM Entertainment on Friday.“Seunghan is preparing to debut as a solo artist in the second half of 2025,”the agency said in a statement.Seunghan debuted as member of Riize in September last year but was soon embroiled in controversy when personal videos and photos from his trainee days were leaked online. The leaked content depicted him engaging in underage smoking and intimate behavior with a girl.While he attempted to return as a member of Riize last month, the agency canceled the plan just a day after announcing his return due to a wave of backlash from fans. He eventually left the group on Oct. 14.Seunghan is currently undergoing “practice along with strategic training, production and management” for his solo debut, according to SM Entertainment.The agency asked fans to offer their love and support to the future artist.“Seunghan hopes to show a new side of himself as a solo artist and pursue his talent and dreams. We ask that you watch over him warmly and give lots of support and encouragement," the agency said in statement.Further information about his upcoming activities will be uploaded on his social media account, which newly opened Friday, according to the agency.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]